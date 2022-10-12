 

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

The Draco Malfoy depicter opens up about having a tough time auditioning for parts in Hollywood after completing the movie adaptation series of the wizardry tale.

AceShowbiz - Tom Felton is all set if he's asked to return for another "Harry Potter" film. Playing Draco Malfoy in the movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's wizardry novels, the 35-year-old actor confirmed that he would "consider" reprising the part if the series returned to the big screen.

"I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't consider it. I definitely don't miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him," Tom told the i newspaper. "It seemed, looking back at it now that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that."

Tom - who has written the memoir "Beyond the Wand, The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" - explained that it has been tough to move beyond "Harry Potter" as an actor and found it difficult auditioning for parts in Hollywood.

He explained, "It wasn't really returning to auditioning. It was learning to audition all over again. When children are brought in, half of it is, 'Can you stand on the mark, not look down the lens of the camera, and take basic direction?' I mean, really, how good can any seven-year-old be at anything?"

"Going in there as a 20-year-old, especially in Los Angeles, the auditions are far more frequent and cut-throat. It's a lesson - not necessarily in brutality, but in acceptance."

Tom has a close bond with "Harry Potter" co-star Emma Watson and reflected on how the pair's relationship has been a point of interest for fans of the film franchise. He said, "I think it was only through comic cons that I was introduced to this idea of 'shipping'. I know Emma and I don't have any problems with it."

