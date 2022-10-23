 

Colin Farrell Struggles to Start Emotional Conversations With His Teen Sons

Colin Farrell Struggles to Start Emotional Conversations With His Teen Sons
Ellen
Celebrity

The 'In Bruges' actor claims his teenage boys often drop expletives whenever he attempts to start emotional conversations to check on their mental wellbeing.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell often tries to make sure his sons' emotional wellbeing is fine but admits they just tell him to "f*** off." A dad to two boys 19-year-old James with model Kim Bordenave and 13-year-old Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus, the "In Bruges" actor has revealed he likes to start emotional conversations with the teens to make sure they are doing ok, but he's often rebuffed with some strong language.

"They're like, 'Would you just f**** off?" But fellas like us like to talk about our feelings," Colin explained in an interview with the Guardian. He added, "We don't need to be waxing lyrical about every f****** thing, but we try to find a balance."

The actor went on to say his work onscreen helps him keep in touch with his emotional side, saying, "Work is just a means to find out. Fatherhood, too. Art as well, though I don't know much about that."

  See also...

Colin previously opened up about being a dad in an interview with OK! magazine, revealing they are "the most important thing" in his life. He said, "My kids are my masters. They bring up a lot of fear and self-judgement in me. Having kids is the most important thing in my life. This whole acting business is nothing in comparison."

"Don't get me wrong, I know I'm one of the fortunate people who gets a certain amount of meaning from my work. And, self-indulgently, I sometimes get off on what I do, but being a dad to these two boys is the most difficult, the most rewarding, the most meaningful and the most consequential thing that I will ever do by far."

Colin added of his sons, "Fatherhood has changed me completely. It changes me every day. I don't know what I'm doing most of the time - or all of the time - but I adore my boys. I love them very much."

You can share this post!

Joel Kinnaman Tapped for 'The Silent Hour'

Tom Felton Agrees With Theory That Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter Are Two Sides of Same Coin
Related Posts
Colin Farrell Frustrated by Messy Barry Keoghan While Filming 'Banshees of Inisherin' Together

Colin Farrell Frustrated by Messy Barry Keoghan While Filming 'Banshees of Inisherin' Together

Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son

Colin Farrell and His Ex Seeking Joint Conservatorship for Disabled Son

Colin Farrell: I Used to Be a Druggie Who Didn't Have Many Friends

Colin Farrell: I Used to Be a Druggie Who Didn't Have Many Friends

Colin Farrell Enters a $36,000-a-Month Rehab Center After 12 Years of Sobriety

Colin Farrell Enters a $36,000-a-Month Rehab Center After 12 Years of Sobriety

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating