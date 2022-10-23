Colin Farrell Struggles to Start Emotional Conversations With His Teen Sons

Ellen Celebrity

The 'In Bruges' actor claims his teenage boys often drop expletives whenever he attempts to start emotional conversations to check on their mental wellbeing.

Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell often tries to make sure his sons' emotional wellbeing is fine but admits they just tell him to "f*** off." A dad to two boys 19-year-old James with model Kim Bordenave and 13-year-old Henry with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus, the "In Bruges" actor has revealed he likes to start emotional conversations with the teens to make sure they are doing ok, but he's often rebuffed with some strong language.

"They're like, 'Would you just f**** off?" But fellas like us like to talk about our feelings," Colin explained in an interview with the Guardian. He added, "We don't need to be waxing lyrical about every f****** thing, but we try to find a balance."

The actor went on to say his work onscreen helps him keep in touch with his emotional side, saying, "Work is just a means to find out. Fatherhood, too. Art as well, though I don't know much about that."

Colin previously opened up about being a dad in an interview with OK! magazine, revealing they are "the most important thing" in his life. He said, "My kids are my masters. They bring up a lot of fear and self-judgement in me. Having kids is the most important thing in my life. This whole acting business is nothing in comparison."

"Don't get me wrong, I know I'm one of the fortunate people who gets a certain amount of meaning from my work. And, self-indulgently, I sometimes get off on what I do, but being a dad to these two boys is the most difficult, the most rewarding, the most meaningful and the most consequential thing that I will ever do by far."

Colin added of his sons, "Fatherhood has changed me completely. It changes me every day. I don't know what I'm doing most of the time - or all of the time - but I adore my boys. I love them very much."