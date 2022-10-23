 

Billie Lourd Still Has 'No Formula' on How to Grieve for Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd Still Has 'No Formula' on How to Grieve for Late Mom Carrie Fisher
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'American Horror Story' actress is still unsure how to grieve even though it's been six years since her mother passed away at the age of 60 due to heart attack.

  • Oct 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd still doesn't know how to grieve for her mother. On Friday, October 21, the 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday where she explained her grief is "forever changing."

"My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f*** I'm talking about," she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback image of her younger self with her mother.

"But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shapeshifter (sic)."

  See also...

The "Scream Queens" actress - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds just a day after her mother died - went on to urge her 1.5 million followers that however they feel after losing someone close and reminded them that they are "not alone."

She added, "Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone (sic)."

Billie was inundated with messages of support from other famous faces in the comments section of the post, including "Emily in Paris" actress Lily Collins, who wrote, "Sending nothing but love and light your way you sweet effervescent human" whilst journalist Katie Couric added, "Sending you so much love."

You can share this post!

Nick Grimshaw Recalls Being Laughed at by Whole Room at Drake's Party

Joel Kinnaman Tapped for 'The Silent Hour'
Related Posts
Billie Lourd Jokes She's Been 'Psycho' Amid Second Pregnancy

Billie Lourd Jokes She's Been 'Psycho' Amid Second Pregnancy

Billie Lourd Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Husband Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Second Child With Husband Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd Excited Over Husband Austen Rydell's 30th Birthday

Billie Lourd Excited Over Husband Austen Rydell's 30th Birthday

Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Her Bridal Look as She Unveils Wedding Pics

Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Her Bridal Look as She Unveils Wedding Pics

Most Read
Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen
Celebrity

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

JayDaYoungan's GF Claps Back at His Baby Mama After Accused of Hooking Up With Fredo Bang

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Find Out What Fetty Wap Says to Fans in Leaked Audio From Jail

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Princess Love Admits to Having Threesomes for Ray J's Sake

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Matthew Perry Reveals He Broke Up With Women Because of This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Engagement Reportedly Imminent After Only 1 Year of Dating