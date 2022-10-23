Billie Lourd Still Has 'No Formula' on How to Grieve for Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Instagram Celebrity

The 'American Horror Story' actress is still unsure how to grieve even though it's been six years since her mother passed away at the age of 60 due to heart attack.

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd still doesn't know how to grieve for her mother. On Friday, October 21, the 30-year-old actress is the daughter of late "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher - who died of a sudden heart attack aged 60 in 2016 - took to social media on what would have been her mother's 66th birthday where she explained her grief is "forever changing."

"My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f*** I'm talking about," she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback image of her younger self with her mother.

"But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shapeshifter (sic)."

The "Scream Queens" actress - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds just a day after her mother died - went on to urge her 1.5 million followers that however they feel after losing someone close and reminded them that they are "not alone."

She added, "Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone (sic)."

Billie was inundated with messages of support from other famous faces in the comments section of the post, including "Emily in Paris" actress Lily Collins, who wrote, "Sending nothing but love and light your way you sweet effervescent human" whilst journalist Katie Couric added, "Sending you so much love."