Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher on Her 7th Death Anniversary

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Seven years after the 'Star Wars' actress' death, the 'Scream Queens' actress takes to her Instagram account to share a sweet throwback picture of them together.

Dec 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mom Carrie Fisher. Seven years after the "Star Wars" actress' death, Billie took to her Instagram account to share a sweet throwback picture of them together.

"It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?)," the "Scream Queens" star shared in the Wednesday, December 27 post. "Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief."

The 31-year-old actress continued, "Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once."

Billie shared that this year she woke up feeling "grateful" and "griefull," adding, "Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last. Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day."

"The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true - she is with me every day - she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy," the actress, who has son Kingston and daughter Jackson Joanne with husband Austen Rydell, continued. "As I tell my son, she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings."

In the post, Billie included a photo of her playing in the sand with her mom when she was a child. In the picture, Billie smiled at the camera while half of her body was buried in the sand. She had cups in each of her hands, while her mom Carrie posed right behind her.

Carrie, who was known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars" movies, died on December 27, 2016. Earlier this year, Billie accepted the Hollywood Walk of Fame star that the late star posthumously received during an induction ceremony on May 4, which is also Star Wars Day.

"Mama, you've made it. My mom died six and a half years ago, and ever since, I've fallen deeply in love with Leia and the entire 'Star Wars' universe. I buy every single piece of Leia merch I Leia my eyes on," she said at the time.

You can share this post!