Nick Grimshaw Recalls Being Laughed at by Whole Room at Drake's Party

The BBC Radio presenter remembers an embarrassing incident when he was invited to a party hosted by The 'In My Feelings' hitmaker after MTV Video Music Awards.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Grimshaw was left red-faced when he threw up after smoking a spliff at a party hosted by Drake. Invited to Drake's studio after the MTV VMAs in 2010 by his pal Florence Welch, the 38-year-old presenter admitted he was mocked by the other guests after he struggled to control his body's reaction to the drugs.

"Drake played some tunes and Flo wailed along while someone passed around a comedy-sized cartoon-like spliff. I chuffed down on it and smiled at Drake. I stepped a foot outside and proceeded to projectile vomit for what felt like 30 minutes," he wrote in his autobiography "Soft Boy" according to The Sun.

"I stepped back in, pale and smelling slightly of vom. The room erupted into a fit of laughter. I looked up to see a CCTV screen showing the exact location of the vom incident. I had it live streamed into the studio."

Nick also spoke about his friendship with the late singer Amy Winehouse, whom he first met in Camden, London. He said, "We'd all go back to hers and fire up her electric sun bed. We'd sit on the floor side by side and toss our heads back into it to tan our faces while smoking fags and drinking a mini Red Stripe."