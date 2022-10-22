 

Kanye West Will Continue to 'Protect' Kim Kardashian Despite Divorce

Kanye West Will Continue to 'Protect' Kim Kardashian Despite Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

Kanye insists he will love his former wife 'for life' despite their divorce and his numerous jabs and harsh criticisms towards the reality television star.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West will always love former wife Kim Kardashian. Married to reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, the 45-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - insisted that the pair are only divorced "on paper" and wants to continue to be her "protector."

"I may be divorced on paper, but I'm not divorced of the idea of being the protector. Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her," he said when speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

  See also...

The comments come just days after the "Donda" rapper - who caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month - complained that he was attacked by "everyone" over his stunt yet commentator Candace Owens was the "only person" to speak up for him when he alleged that "The Kardashians" star had stopped him from seeing their children.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, "So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter. Or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a political opinion?"

You can share this post!

Priscilla Presley Has No Interest in Reprising Her Role for 'Naked Gun' Remake

Harry Lawtey Becomes Latest Addition to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Related Posts
Kanye West and Juliana Nalu Seen Locking Lips on PDA-Filled Date

Kanye West and Juliana Nalu Seen Locking Lips on PDA-Filled Date

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Most Read
Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh
Celebrity

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Disputes Report He's Quitting NFL to Save Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Ivanka Trump, Candace Owens and Other Parler 'VIP' Users' Emails Leaked in Kanye Announcement

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Chrisean Rock Gets Another Blueface Tattoo Despite Split

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Drake Ridiculed Over New Selfie: He Poses Like '16 yr Old Girl'

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Akon Responds to Memes Mocking His New $7,500 Hairline

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'

Kanye Sorry for Causing 'Hurt and Confusion' After Threatening to Go 'Defcon 3 on Jewish People'