Kanye West Will Continue to 'Protect' Kim Kardashian Despite Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

Kanye insists he will love his former wife 'for life' despite their divorce and his numerous jabs and harsh criticisms towards the reality television star.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West will always love former wife Kim Kardashian. Married to reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from 2014 until 2021 and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, the 45-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - insisted that the pair are only divorced "on paper" and wants to continue to be her "protector."

"I may be divorced on paper, but I'm not divorced of the idea of being the protector. Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye? I will love her for life, and oddly enough I will protect her," he said when speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

The comments come just days after the "Donda" rapper - who caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month - complained that he was attacked by "everyone" over his stunt yet commentator Candace Owens was the "only person" to speak up for him when he alleged that "The Kardashians" star had stopped him from seeing their children.

At the time, he wrote on Instagram, "So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter. Or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a political opinion?"