Priscilla Presley Has No Interest in Reprising Her Role for 'Naked Gun' Remake

Instagram Movie

The former 'Dallas' actress doesn't want to be involved in the upcoming reboot of her classic film because she doesn't think the remake which has Liam Neeson attached in the lead role will work.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Priscilla Presley is not interested in returning for the "Naked Gun" reboot. Previously playing Jane Spencer Drebin - the wife of Leslie Nielsen's hapless Detective Frank Drebin - in the original comedy trilogy, the 77-year-old star wants no part in the planned revival that has Liam Neeson in talks to star in the lead role.

"No, I won't (be in it)! I wouldn't do it really if I was asked because you don't fix something that's already fixed," Priscilla told the Evening Standard newspaper.

"That movie I don't think can be rebooted in the way that Leslie Nielsen and I did it. It was just a great relationship and friendship and we got along great on the set and that was just all fun and what a great experience."

"Now, in this one, gosh, the actors who are playing the characters, I can't see it visually. Maybe it will come across as great, but I wouldn't be a part of it."

Plot details for the movie are yet to be revealed but Liam could be playing the son of Detective Frank Drebin rather than stepping into Nielsen's shoes. Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the film.

The original "Naked Gun" movie was a huge hit when it was released in 1988 and spawned two sequels in the 1990s.

Priscilla was married to music icon Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 and fans will get to see the love story from her side in Sofia Coppola's biopic "Priscilla" - which follows Baz Luhrmann's successful movie "Elvis" earlier this year.

Discussing the upcoming project - which is based on her 1986 memoir "Elvis and Me" - Priscilla said, "I'm honoured - flattered more, that (Coppola) would want to do that. I like her very much, I have seen her movies. She's a very sensitive writer so I'm hoping that she gets it right, especially with my relationship with Elvis."