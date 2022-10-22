 

Harry Lawtey Becomes Latest Addition to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Harry Lawtey Becomes Latest Addition to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Industry' star has joined the star-studded cast ensemble led by Joaquin Phoenix in the much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed DC antihero flick.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harry Lawtey has been added to "Joker: Folie a Deux". The "Industry" actor has joined the ensemble for Todd Phillips' sequel to the acclaimed 2019 film "Joker".

The star becomes the latest addition to an ensemble that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener. Warner Bros. are yet to comment on Lawtey's casting in the film but insiders suggest he will have a major part in the flick.

Plot details for the new movie have been kept under wraps but Phoenix is reprising his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker and Gaga is playing the role of Harley Quinn - the Arkham Asylum psychiatrist who falls in love with her patient. The movie is said to be set in Arkham - where Fleck ends up at the end of the original film - and will feature musical elements.

  See also...

As with the original "Joker" film, Phillips is directing from a script he has penned with Scott Silver. The movie is expected to begin production in November with a plan for a theatrical release in 2024.

Gleeson recently revealed that he signed up for the film in order to work with Phoenix again after the pair starred in the 2004 movie "The Village" together.

Asked how the "Joker" sequel appealed to him, he told Collider, "It wasn't the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film. I worked with Joaquin before on 'The Village'... And so I knew him from then."

The 67-year-old star added, "And that performance, I'm still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I've ever had. And for Todd to have - Worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn't have to be asked twice. I really didn't."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Will Continue to 'Protect' Kim Kardashian Despite Divorce

Emily Ratajkowski Knows Sexualizing Herself on Social Media Perpetuates Toxic Beauty Standard
Related Posts
Brendan Gleeson Joins 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Brendan Gleeson Joins 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Catherine Keener Added to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Catherine Keener Added to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Brendan Gleeson Tapped to Star in 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie a Deux'

Brendan Gleeson Tapped to Star in 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie a Deux'

Most Read
Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen
Movie

Meghan Markle Worried Filmmaker Will Turn Her Story Into Money-Making 'Caricature' on Screen

Laurence Fishburne Disappointed by 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Laurence Fishburne Disappointed by 'The Matrix Resurrections'

First 'Creed III' Trailer Reunites Michael B. Jordan With an Old Friend-Turned-Foe

First 'Creed III' Trailer Reunites Michael B. Jordan With an Old Friend-Turned-Foe

'The Batman' Director Developing Multiple Movies Based on Caped Crusader's Villains

'The Batman' Director Developing Multiple Movies Based on Caped Crusader's Villains

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman as Director Who Sexually Harassed Her on Set

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman as Director Who Sexually Harassed Her on Set

Austin Butler Played Elvis Presley's Songs on Repeat to Prepare for Role in Biopic

Austin Butler Played Elvis Presley's Songs on Repeat to Prepare for Role in Biopic

Ed Sheeran Not Happy When He's Replaced by Billie Eilish on 'No Time to Die' Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran Not Happy When He's Replaced by Billie Eilish on 'No Time to Die' Soundtrack

'Black Adam' Producer Determined to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman to Meet The Rock's Antihero

'Black Adam' Producer Determined to Bring Back Henry Cavill's Superman to Meet The Rock's Antihero

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

'Hunger Games' Prequel Unveils First Look at Characters in Official Set Video

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary

Stephen Curry Will Be the Subject of Apple TV+'s 'Underrated' Documentary

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Move Production to California After Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to Move Production to California After Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death

Priscilla Presley Has No Interest in Reprising Her Role for 'Naked Gun' Remake

Priscilla Presley Has No Interest in Reprising Her Role for 'Naked Gun' Remake

Harry Lawtey Becomes Latest Addition to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Harry Lawtey Becomes Latest Addition to 'Joker: Folie a Deux'