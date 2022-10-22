Jeffrey Dahmer's Dad Considers Suing Netflix Over Docuseries Due to Glamorization of Crime

Netflix TV

According to a report, Lionel Dahmer is upset as 'DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', which stars Evan Peters as the serial killer, glamorizes his infamous son's crime.

AceShowbiz - Father of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer reportedly is considering filing a lawsuit against Netflix after the release of "DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story". According to a report, Lionel Dahmer is upset as the hit series glamorized his infamous son's crime.

His caretaker told the U.S. Sun that the 86-year-old was mad that Netflix never contacted him regarding the series, which stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey. It was also said that Lionel was irked that the streaming giant used tape recordings from his son's legal team used in other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, "Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes", without his permission.

Lionel, who has been living quietly in rural Ohio, has refused to speak since the release of the Netflix series. Additionally, he is allegedly a "nervous wreck" because fans of his son, who was convicted and later killed by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver after killing 17 men, started showing up at his property.

As for Lionel's assistant, Jeb claimed that he decided to arm himself for protection given the sudden craze. "From everything that I've seen and witnessed personally, Lionel was not contacted about either of these shows on Netflix," Jeb shared. "I've personally talked to a few lawyers and we've talked to his publisher about it too due to all the chaos that is going on and the stories we've seen."

Jeb went on to say, "Lionel and his power of attorney are gathering information and looking at a possible lawsuit against the production team or possibly Netflix." The assistant further claimed that Netflix gave "zero care whatsoever about Lionel's wellbeing."

In response to the reports, Internet users thought that Lionel has no right to be mad. "It actually did the opposite. They humanized him and tried to have to get a sense of his upbringing and sympathize with the relation to his mother. You should be thanking them," one person commented. "Did your son care about anyone's wellbeing when he was out there killing innocent people; sue Netflix and the money should go to the families of the victims," another comment read.

Someone also accused Lionel of being "salty" after his memoir "A Father's Story" about the Milwaukee monster that he published in 1994 "didn't work." However, one person defended Lionel as saying, "No I stand with him and I hope the family members of thr victims do it too and get a check. Next time maybe Netflix could stop being lazy and create something that doesn't capitalize off of people's trauma."