 

Here Is Kris Jenner's Reaction to Kanye West's 'Nauseating' Comments on George Floyd

A source close to the momager claims that the 'Kardashians' star finds the controversial remarks, which the 'Gold Digger' rapper made in a now-deleted 'Drink Champs' episode, 'nauseating.'

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's unfounded comments about George Floyd's murder angered people, including his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. A source close to the momager claims that Kris finds the controversial remarks, which the rapper made on "Drink Champs", "nauseating."

"Kanye's claims about George Floyd are nauseating to Kris," the insider reveals to HollywoodLife.com. "She wishes he would just stop and think about the consequences of his actions, but she knows that it is too late now."

During his appearance on the Revolt TV podcast, Kanye falsely claimed that George died of fentanyl instead of being killed by officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. "I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes," he said, referring to "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM".

Ye then added, "They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that." The Yeezy designer's episode has now been removed from the "Drink Champs" YouTube channel and Revolt TV.

  See also...

In the wake of the comments, the rapper is now facing a $250 million lawsuit by the mother of George Floyd's daughter. Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Gianna Floyd, reportedly planned to take action against the 45-year-old rapper for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law confirmed that the family already issued a cease-and-desist letter to Ye for having made "false statements about George Floyd's death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates."

The letter read in part, "Mr. Floyd's cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law during the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr. Floyd's estate and his family."

The family also slammed Ye for his "blatantly false" and "malicious" statements. They further argued that Gianna is being "retraumatized" by the "Donda" artist's comments, which were "creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her."

