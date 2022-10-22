Travis Scott Sparks Chatter After Hanging Out With Rumored Old Fling Rojean Kar

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper appears to work on a project together with the Instagram model, who allegedly was the reason behind his split from Kylie Jenner in 2019.

AceShowbiz - What is Travis Scott (II) doing with Rojean Kar? The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker has sparked chatter on social media after he was spotted hanging out with his rumored old fling, who allegedly was the reason behind his split from Kylie Jenner in 2019.

On Thursday, October 20, the "goosebumps" spitter turned to his Instagram Story to share a photo of what appeared to be the set of his unreleased music video. Over the picture, he simply wrote, "New fleeet."

A few hours later, Rojean, whose Instagram account is private, uploaded a video featuring Travis and a camera monitor in front of her. She captioned her post, "I'm directing obvi," adding winking face and camera emojis.

Both Travis and Rojean's posts were re-shared by The Shade Room. "OHKAY! It looks like #TravisScott was on set with his rumored old ting #RojeanKar!" read the caption of the post. "If you recall, Rojean has been linked to Travis since 2013. According to @enews, the influencer denied that she was the reason Travis & #KylieJenner broke up in 2019."

The social media posts were quick to spark chatter online. "I am convinced he and Kylie have an open relationship because this girl is always around," one person wrote under The Shade Room's post, with another arguing, "They're still together. Went out for dinner few days back. Maybe he's cheating."

"Might be his creative director or muse or side chick we don't know for sure," someone else opined. A separate social media user alleged, "Most likely a publicity stunt to get people talking," seemingly referring to Travis' soon-to-be-released album "Utopia".

In 2019, Travis was accused of cheating on Kylie with Rojean after the two were seen stepping out together. Prior to announcing their split, "The Kardashians" star reportedly blocked the Instagram model. Fueling the cheating speculation, Rojean was spotted at Kanye West's Sunday Service in April that year.

Responding to the affair rumors, Travis stated, "It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true." The "Astroworld" star added, "Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

Rojean also debunked the rumor, posting on Instagram at the time, "None of these rumors are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone, because it's affecting real lives."

Fast forward to August this year, Travis and Kylie, who share daughter Stormi and a six-month-old baby boy together, have "mastered being together" after welcoming their second child. "Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two."

"Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that. He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple," the so-called insider went on noting. "He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones."