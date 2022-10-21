Chance The Rapper Ridiculed After Trending on Twitter for Liking Trans Porn Video

Cover Images/startraksphoto.com Celebrity

The married Grammy-winning emcee, who's slated to appear on TV as a coach for season 23 of 'The Voice', appears to hit the heart button on the X-rated footage.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chance The Rapper found himself trending for unexpected reasons. "The Highs & The Lows" rapper's name is listed on Twitter's trending topic after he's caught liking a trans porn video.

Fans were made privy to his social media activity on Thursday, October 20 after spotting a recent post that his verified social media account appeared to hit the heart button on. The original tweet from account @tubeasiants was posted in August 2022 and questioned users if they preferred trans dating, adult games or webcam content.

Fans are wondering if Chance, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, un-loved the post after his move was recognized by people. "Lmao Twitter is faster than the FBI," one commenter wrote, while another offered the "No Brainer" rapper, "If I was Chance The Rapper I would tweet, 'yeah what about it.' " Someone quipped, "He ain't got no damn burner account???"

In the meantime, some fans felt the response to his liked tweet showed another issue at hand. "People saying they're gonna unstan Chance The Rapper [because] he like trans porn but still stan artists who got several abuse and sexual assault allegations or associate with people who got them ... what's up with that?" a social media user argued, while one more suggested his like "shouldn't be causing this type of discourse."

A few also referenced his marriage to Kirsten Corley, whom he tied the knot with in 2019 in front of friends and family months following a private civil ceremony in Chicago. Some argued that dragging his relationship into the matter should be off limits.

Chance doesn't always keep in the spotlight, but the Grammy-winning artist will soon be appearing on small screens as a coach for season 23 of "The Voice". "I'm thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season," the 29-year-old said while sharing his joy in a statement. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance."

Chance also made headlines for his flawless impromptu performance of Kanye West's hit "All Falls Down" after being asked to rap a song he knew from "front to back" during a recent appearance on T-Pain's "Nappy Boy Radio" podcast.