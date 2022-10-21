Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Cover Images/Vince Flores Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'Sister, Sister' alum says co-parenting with her estranged husband has been 'amazing,' though she gives a coy answer when asked about the possibility of reconciliation.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry may have more to say about her split from Cory Hardrict. While she has been keeping it friendly in public with her estranged husband despite their divorce, the actress seems to be throwing a subliminal message in her new Instagram post.

On Thursday, October 20, the 44-year-old star shared a throwback clip from her The CW series "The Game". In the scene, her character Melanie confronts her boyfriend Derwin for cheating with another woman.

"Don't tell Mel to calm down!!" Tia captioned the video. "Watching this gets me angry all over again. Fun Fact: I had to buy Pooch a drink after this scene because I felt so bad about slapping him so hard. But about that slap…what would you rate it out of 10?"

While the post had many fans reminisce the scene in question, some others wondered if Tia was sending a hidden message with the video. "What you trying to tell us Tia," a curious user asked.

Others were seemingly convinced that the post was about Tia's estranged husband Cory. "I think this is a Subliminal message just my thought," another follower commented. A third similarly opined, "This is a subliminal message I feel."

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Tia has opened up about co-parenting with Cory amid their divorce. "Amazing. Everything is going well," she told TMZ when met during a grocery run in Los Angeles. "I really have nothing to complain about."

The "Sister, Sister" alum, however, got coy when asked about the possibility of reconciling with the actor. "I'm just taking everything a day at a time, and that's all I'm going to say to that," she responded.

Tia and Cory recently showed that there's nothing but love between them despite their split. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the "All American: Homecoming" star said, "It's love, y'all. Love y'all for real. I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."