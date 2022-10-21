 

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip

Tia Mowry Appears to Throw Shade at Cory Hardrict With 'The Game' Clip
Cover Images/Vince Flores
Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'Sister, Sister' alum says co-parenting with her estranged husband has been 'amazing,' though she gives a coy answer when asked about the possibility of reconciliation.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tia Mowry may have more to say about her split from Cory Hardrict. While she has been keeping it friendly in public with her estranged husband despite their divorce, the actress seems to be throwing a subliminal message in her new Instagram post.

On Thursday, October 20, the 44-year-old star shared a throwback clip from her The CW series "The Game". In the scene, her character Melanie confronts her boyfriend Derwin for cheating with another woman.

"Don't tell Mel to calm down!!" Tia captioned the video. "Watching this gets me angry all over again. Fun Fact: I had to buy Pooch a drink after this scene because I felt so bad about slapping him so hard. But about that slap…what would you rate it out of 10?"

While the post had many fans reminisce the scene in question, some others wondered if Tia was sending a hidden message with the video. "What you trying to tell us Tia," a curious user asked.

Others were seemingly convinced that the post was about Tia's estranged husband Cory. "I think this is a Subliminal message just my thought," another follower commented. A third similarly opined, "This is a subliminal message I feel."

  See also...

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Tia has opened up about co-parenting with Cory amid their divorce. "Amazing. Everything is going well," she told TMZ when met during a grocery run in Los Angeles. "I really have nothing to complain about."

The "Sister, Sister" alum, however, got coy when asked about the possibility of reconciling with the actor. "I'm just taking everything a day at a time, and that's all I'm going to say to that," she responded.

Tia and Cory recently showed that there's nothing but love between them despite their split. During an Instagram Live on Tuesday, the "All American: Homecoming" star said, "It's love, y'all. Love y'all for real. I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."

You can share this post!

Scott Disick Plans to Stay 'Low-Key' After Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Related Posts
Tia Mowry's Ex Insists He Loves His Family and Wife Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry's Ex Insists He Loves His Family and Wife Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry 'Overwhelmed' by Support Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry 'Overwhelmed' by Support Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head