Shakira Shot With a Bazooka in Music Video for 'Monotonia' ft. Ozuna

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shakira just released a new single called "Monotonia" featuring Ozuna. The track arrived on Wednesday, October 19 along with its official music video in which the Colombian superstar tries to save her beating heart after she was shot with a bazooka.

The 45-year-old is going grocery shopping when someone suddenly shoots her in the chest. The "Waka Waka" hitmaker then picks up her heart from the ground, then walks through a busy street and finally puts it into a safe deposit box.

Shakira has teased the release of the song for several days. She posted a clip of herself singing its lyrics, "No fue culpa tuya/ Ni tampoco ia/ Fue culpa de la monotonia." ("It wasn't your fault nor mine/ It was monotony's fault)."

On October 8, the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress shared a snippet of the music video that showed a man wearing black shoes stomping over a human heart as he walked through a busy scene. In the caption, the singer wrote, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen."

"Monotonia" is Shakira's latest song that narrates her split from Gerard Pique. She previously opened up about their realtionship on her song with Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felecito". She sings, "To make you whole, I broke myself in pieces, I was warned but I didn't take heed, Don't tell me you're sorry, I know you well and I know you're lying."

When asked in an interview with Elle magazine about the significance of the "I broke myself in pieces" lyric, Shakira explained, "I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make." She added, "When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel."

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their breakup in June. The now-exes, who had been together for 11 years, said in a joint statement, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."