Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Crossing the Line With Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino

During a discussion about toxic forgiveness in a new episode of 'Red Table Talk', the 'Matrix Resurrections' star and Will's first wife talk about their fractious early relations.

Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino are getting along well now, but it wasn't always that friendly between them since the beginning. In a new episode of "Red Table Talk", the two ladies talked about how they managed to forge a close bond after their fractious early relations.

In the Wednesday, October 19 episode of the Facebook Watch series, Jada was joined by Sheree, co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris and Jana Kramer to discuss toxic forgiveness. The "Gotham" alum said of her relationship with Sheree, "We have developed a really nice sisterhood, but it hasn't been easy along the way." She added, "Sometimes we did have to fake it to make it."

Jada then recalled the time she "crossed the line" when she complained about Will and Sheree's son Trey's behavior. "I can remember some times that I really crossed the line. There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, 'Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can't be behaving this way,' " she shared.

Sheree then interjected, "Let me give you my version. I literally walked in the house just to drop him off and as soon as I walked in, Jada was like, 'We gotta talk about his behavior!' I was like, 'Go get his daddy please. Why are you talking about what happens at my house, over here?' His behavior was at my house."

Jada admitted, "It was a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy," while Sheree branded Jada's behavior "out of line." Sheree continued, "My only requirement was that you treated my son well. You did that and your heart was always right toward him, wanting the best for him."

Jada eventually apologized to Sheree for developing a relationship with Will too early. "I remember you coming to me, and you were teary, you were very emotional and you said, 'I just didn't know.' And basically what you were saying is, 'I was in the picture too soon,' " Sheree recounted. "And you apologized for that."

Having gone through it, Sheree now knows how it feels to be in Jada's position. "And it's interesting, because recently, I was in that same situation," she shared. "Now, it was a little worse. They were divorcing. What I didn't know is that she was very, very pregnant. And we were all in the same space, and she came, and I was like 'What am I doing here?' Like, it is way too soon. And I felt like I'm out of line. I need to give them-'cause you never know what's gonna happen."

"So thank you, 'cause you've always been one to, like, you know, 'Ree, I done missed it. Forgive me.' And we were able to move on," she continued. Jada added that they "were able to have difficult conversations" and "own up," knowing "that it was gonna take two of us."

Sheree was later asked by fellow guest Jana what she felt about Jada getting "the better version" of Will. "What I think is, when our union ends, he should be better because of me. He should be better. So it might hurt to see you with the better version, but he shouldn't be worse because he's been with me," Sheree said. "In this stage of life, I think I left too soon. That was a part of me trying to protect myself. If I was in a different time, I would never leave that soon, I'd work at it."