 

Rihanna Reportedly Records 2 New Songs for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna Reportedly Records 2 New Songs for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Cover Images/RobinLori
Music

News of the Fenty Beauty founder's contribution to the Marvel movie's soundtrack arrives as she has been spotted hitting the studio following announcement of her Super Bowl Halftime Show gig.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Before Rihanna's highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans will likely be treated to new songs from the star. Rumor has it that she will contribute to the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

According to reports, the Barbadian beauty has recorded two new songs for the upcoming Marvel superhero pic. The new songs she's dropping reportedly include the end credits song, but this should be taken with a grain of salt as neither Marvel nor Rih has confirmed her involvement in the potential blockbuster.

Further fueling the speculation of her new music, Rihanna has just changed her TikTok profile picture. On Monday, October 17, the 34-year-old updated her page on the video-sharing platform with an image of her wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt along with sporty sunglasses. The avatar shows the new mother with her long dark hair arranged over one side of her shoulders.

  See also...

While Rih has 5.7 million followers on the platform, she has not posted any video so far. Typically when entertainers change their social media profile icon, they're gearing up for a new project, which has the Navy excited for what's ahead.

The "Black Panther" sequel is directed by Ryan Coogler, with Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Martin Freeman among the returning cast. Tenoch Huerta is cast as the new villain Namor, the leader of the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

Following Chadwick Boseman's shocking passing in August 2020, Marvel has confirmed that it has no plans to recast the role of T'Challa. The movie is set to open in U.S. theaters on November 11.

As for Rihanna, she has been spotted hitting the studio after she was announced to perform at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. She has not released any solo songs in years, with her eighth and last studio album "Anti" arriving in 2016.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: 2 Steals Are Made on Second Night of Battle Rounds

Wendy Williams to Team Up With Rosanna Scotto for a New Restaurant After Rehab Stint
Related Posts
Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Shows Off Her Booty in Steamy Video

Rihanna Shows Off Her Booty in Steamy Video

Rihanna Possibly Hints at Her Baby's Name With Her Necklace

Rihanna Possibly Hints at Her Baby's Name With Her Necklace

Rihanna Gets the Jitters Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Gets the Jitters Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Most Read
DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks
Music

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Miranda Lambert Ripped Off After Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

Miranda Lambert Ripped Off After Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean's Concert

Drake and The Weeknd Boycott the Grammys Again

Drake and The Weeknd Boycott the Grammys Again

GloRilla Called 'Cocky' After Firing Back at Hitkidd Over 'FNF' Dispute

GloRilla Called 'Cocky' After Firing Back at Hitkidd Over 'FNF' Dispute

JT Slams Fan Claiming She Won Free Tickets to City Girls Concert but Was Left Off the Will Call List

JT Slams Fan Claiming She Won Free Tickets to City Girls Concert but Was Left Off the Will Call List

Beck Quits Arcade Fire's Tour as Opening Act

Beck Quits Arcade Fire's Tour as Opening Act

Janet Jackson Prepping Tour and New Songs for Music Comeback

Janet Jackson Prepping Tour and New Songs for Music Comeback

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears When Performing 'Anxiety' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears When Performing 'Anxiety' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Meghan Trainor Wrote Song About Her Struggles After Giving Birth to Son

Meghan Trainor Wrote Song About Her Struggles After Giving Birth to Son

Stray Kids Snags Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'MAXIDENT'

Stray Kids Snags Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'MAXIDENT'

Dua Lipa Teams Up With Mark Ronson for Third Studio Album

Dua Lipa Teams Up With Mark Ronson for Third Studio Album