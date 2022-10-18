'DWTS' Recap: Celebrities Show Vulnerability on 'Most Memorable Year' Night

Disney+ TV

In the new episode, the contestants pay tribute to their biggest moments in their lives on 'Most Memorable Year' night before they move on to celebrate 'Prom Night' in Tuesday episode.

Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Celebrity dancers in season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" returned to the ballroom for a 2 Night Event. In the Monday, October 17 episode, the contestants paid tribute to their biggest moments in their lives on "Most Memorable Year" night before they move on to celebrate "Prom Night" in Tuesday episode.

Kicking off the night were Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, who danced a Jazz to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay. Trevor chose 2009 as his most memorable year, noting that it was when he panicked after he got a job on "Days of Our Lives" that resulted in him getting fired. Thankfully, he got another acting job and the rest is history. Len Goodman called it Trevor's "best dance," while Derek Hough said, "This week I felt your precedes, you were in the moment, well done." He got 32 out of 40.

Following it up was Shangela, who danced a Foxtrot to "Roar [Acoustic]" by Katy Perry alongside Gleb Savchenko. Shangela's most memorable year was when she broke her leg from a helicopter stunt, the death drop. Carrie Ann Inaba commented, "Tonight was so different, you brought a different side of yourself. I loved the most, was when you made a mistake and you loved yourself right into the dance." As for Bruno Tonioli, he said, "So good for you to show your softer side, it was good to see. Don't tense your shoulder." Shangela earned 32 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten opted for a Tango to "Blue Jeans" by Jessie herself. She chose 2014 as her most memorable year since it was the year when she became a mother. Len said, "There was a good amount of tango, it was sharp and had attack. It had purpose, and determination, well done." Bruno also praised Jessie as saying, "I love when you dance to your own tune. He second half of the routine was spot on." Jessie got 29 out of 40.

Dancing a Foxtrot to "If the World Should Ever Stop" by JP Cooper were Gabby Windey and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Gabby's most memorable year was 2020 when she was an ICU nurse during the pandemic. Of her routine, Derek said, "It was graceful, effortless and stunning.It was gorgeous." Bruno, meanwhile, commented, "You are flying high, your connection and the trust you have with Val, unbelievable. You looked magnificent." Gabby was given 36 out of 40.

As for Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach, they hit the ballroom to dance a Rumba to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra. Joseph said that his most memorable year is 2022 as that was when he decided to listen to himself instead of all the outside noise. Carrie Ann praised Joseph for his "hip action" that she deemed "beautiful." Len added, "The rumba is notorious for being a difficult dance. You did your best dance this season, well done." Joseph got 34 out of 40.

Up next were Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, who danced a Contemporary to "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell. His most memorable year was 2019 because they began filming "CODA". Carrie Ann said of his performance, "You welcome us into this world, tonight was your best dance. Your foot work was great." Derek added, "This is the type of dance that transcends this show. You didn't miss a beat, the lifts were compelling. It was incredible." He got 34 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong later danced a Salsa to "Let's Get Married [ReMarqable Remix]" by Jagged Edge feat. RUN. Jordin revealed that 2017 was her most memorable year because she met her husband that year. "Spicy, I would marry you. You made it look easy and spontaneous," Bruno commented. Len also raved as saying, "You danced it with so much confidence, you came out and you sold it." The judges gave Jordin 33 out of 40.

Dancing a Contemporary to "when the party's over" by Lewis Capaldi were Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Charlie chose 2022 as her most memorable, explaining that it was the year when she "experienced growth and [was] learning to live with anxiety." It was such an emotional routine as Carrie Ann said, "I want to thank you for being such a responsible person and telling that story. Mark, you scared me so much, that was the reality of anxiety. When you lifted her with your foot, it was perfection." The performance earned Charli 39 out of 40 as she got three 10s.

As for Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, they danced a Jazz to "Levels" by Avicii. Vinny's most memorable year was 2009 when his whole life changed through "Jersey Shore". "I thought it was a clear dance, full of energy, well done," Len praised him. Bruno added, "You opened up the party zone tonight. It was perfect for you." Vinny got 32 out of 40.

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev danced a Rumba to "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You " by Lauryn Hill. Heidi's most memorable year was 1997 when she moved to New York City to start her modelling career. The judges praised her for her improvement with Derek saying, "You have improved so much it is insane. Your leg action, you listen, that was fantastic. So clean and beautiful. I think you have 10's in you, I need more emotion but that was sold." Heidi got 36 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, meanwhile, danced a Foxtrot to "Beautiful" by Jim Brickman and Wayne. Wayne's most memorable year was 2003 when his daughter was born. Len noted, "It had an elegance, it was sophisticated. Watch your hand though, I am being picky, it was fabulous." Bruno. meanwhile, said that Wayne captured "the essence of love at first sight, it was so pretty, so beautiful." Wayne earned 37 out of 40.

Concluding the night were Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. They danced a Waltz to "What The World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day as Selma picked 2019, when she was diagnosed with MS, as her most memorable year. "This competition is tough for everyone. If the other climbed hills you climbed mountains. Congratulations," Len gushed. Derek said, "You have been a beacon of light. Your reputation has been incredible, you bring nothing but joy to everyone." The judges gave Selma 40 out of 40, marking the first perfect score of this season.

Much to everyone's excitement, nobody was eliminated. Tonight's scores will be added to tomorrow's scores to determine which couple to be sent home.