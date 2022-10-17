'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Debunk Split Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The former Bravolebrity and the former NFL player appear in an Instagram video together after reports surface that the pair are separating after 10 years of marriage.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - What breakup? Former "The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Monique Samuels and her husband Chris Samuels were reported to be the next couple heading to splitsville, but they were quick to put the rumors to rest.

Monique and Chris put on a display of unity in a new video despite rumors that their 10-year marriage is over. On Sunday, October 16, the former Bravolebrity took to her Instagram Story to debunk the split rumors.

In the clip, the TV personality said that she had just returned from a hike on what she dubbed a "beautiful" day. The camera then panned on her husband who was relaxing next to her. She let out a laugh before flashing her wedding ring which she still wears on that finger.

Earlier that day, PEOPLE reported that Monique and Chris are calling it quits after a decade of marriage. Without going into details of what possibly caused the split, the news outlet cited "multiple sources" which allegedly confirmed the news.

Monique and Chris tied the knot in 2012 and share three children together, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter Milani, 7. The couple has endured relationship issues over the years which were well documented in the first season of "Love & Marriage: D.C.". A second season for the OWN reality show has been announced, with Monique being expected to return.

Monique, who was part of "RHOP" from the second season until the fifth season, addressed the state of her marriage in July when she was filming for the Bravo reality series. "People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don't realize is that 'Real Housewives of Potomac' actually in some ways saved my marriage," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place," she shared. "We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date."

The New Jersey native continued, "So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season 2 of 'RHOP' saved my marriage. And at the end of the day, sometimes you still have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things that I expressed on 'Love & Marriage: D.C.', people who watched 'Potomac' saw I had those same concerns back then. So it's not like this is something new."