Monique Samuels and Former Husband Chris Finalize Their Divorce

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels are officially divorced. A few months after the divorce filing, the two, who are former stars of "The Real Housewives of Potomac", finalized their divorce.

In a new report by PEOPLE, a representative for the Montgomery County Family Court revealed that 39-year-old Monque and 46-year-old Chris' divorce was finalized on Monday, September 25. She previously submitted a complaint for absolute divorce from Chris on April 14, per a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Family Court in Maryland. On June 15, she filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce.

Prior to the divorce, Monique and Chris' relationship was documented on the well-known Bravo series and the "Love and Marriage: D.C." show. They tied the knot back in March 2021. The two share three children, 8-year-old daughter Milani, 10-year-old son Christopher and 4-year-old son Chase, together. In October 2022, it was reported that the two have called it quits following their marital woes.

That same month, the former couple set the record straight on the matter through a video uploaded via YouTube. In the clip, she stated, "It's no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' last year, y'all saw the arguments, y'all saw everything that was going on."

Monique went on to explain, "It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you've been married that long and when you have things that you're like, 'Listen, this is being unmet or I've been unheard' you start to get frustrated and it's like, Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can't take it anymore.' "

"So what y'all saw on 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' last season, it was my cry for help," she continued. However, the two assured in the video that they were "absolutely not" breaking up. On the other hand, they attempted to solve "their personal issues" by going to counseling sessions.

"I was in therapy and my counselor asked me, 'What is it that you want? If you could have the ideal marriage, if you could have everything you want from a marriage, what is it that you want?' And she told me to write those things down," she recalled during an Instagram Live.

"Then, she told me, 'If he is unable to do those things for you, and he is the same that he is now and he never changes, are you able to live life with him for the rest of your life?' And she was like, 'I want you to think about it. Next time we meet, we'll talk about it. I don't want you to answer right now,' " she continued.

