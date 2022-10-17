Dua Lipa Teams Up With Mark Ronson for Third Studio Album

Instagram Music

The 'Future Nostalgia' artist and the 47-year-old musician previously joined forces to record 'Electricity', her 2018 hit single that also featured Diplo.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is working with Mark Ronson on her new album. The 27-year-old singer snuck into a recording studio in New York City earlier this month to work on her eagerly-awaited third album.

Dua, who released her last album "Future Nostalgia" in 2020, was joined in the studio by the acclaimed record producer, according to The Sun newspaper. Mark, 47, has worked with a host of big-name artists over the years, including the likes of Amy Winehouse, Adele, Lady GaGa, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars.

What's more, he previously joined forces with Dua to record "Electricity", the hit single that also featured Diplo. Earlier this year, meanwhile, Dua gave fans an insight into what they can expect from her new album.

The London-born star admitted to feeling "even more liberated" at this stage of her career. She shared, "As I'm writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought."

Dua revealed that she now feels more confident than ever before. The singer thinks that her new-found confidence is reflected in her music.

She said, "As an artist, as you evolve and you practice your craft - the more you spend time really honing things - the more comfortable and confident you are. And that's how I felt with 'Future Nostalgia'."

Dua has also relished the experience of touring following the COVID-19 pandemic. The chart-topping star likened the feeling of performing in front of thousands of fans to being "invincible". She said, "I get to see it take on a whole new lease on life. Once I've sung the first line of the first song, there's a feeling of almost being invincible, of joining forces with the music … and just having fun."