'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Says the Whole Cast Would Return for a Sequel

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Movie

The actor, who plays Lt. Reuben 'Payback' Fitch in the action movie, is not sure if there will be another 'Top Gun' movie, but insists that he and his co-stars 'would all love to work together' again.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Top Gun: Maverick" star Jay Ellis is convinced the whole cast is keen to return for a sequel. The actor played Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch in the action movie, which was a huge box office smash earlier this year and became Tom Cruise's first film to pass the $1 billion mark worldwide, and Jay is adamant he has now idea whether a follow-up is in the works.

Speaking at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night, October 15, he told PEOPLE.com, "I haven't heard about it [a sequel], so if you know something, tell me. No, I don't think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will."

He went on to insist there's definitely an appetite among cast members for a second movie, adding, "I mean, we would all love to work together. We'd love to do it again. We'd love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We'd love to be in the back F18s again. So if we're lucky enough to do it again, I'm sure every single one of us would be there."

Jay's co-star Miles Teller recently opened up about the prospect of a sequel and he claimed the decision is likely to be down to the film's leading man Tom Cruise. He told "Entertainment Tonight", "That [a sequel] would be great, but that's all up to [Tom Cruise]. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see."

It came after Miles previously claimed he'd had an idea for a sequel focused on his character Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, telling Screenrant.com, "I'm trying to get a 'Top Gun: Rooster' ... We'll see what happens … I'm available."