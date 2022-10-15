Josh Peck Offers First Glimpse at Newborn Son After Welcoming Second Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

Instagram Celebrity

The 35-year-old actor, who was famous for his portrayal of Josh Nichols on the Nickelodeon show 'Drake and Josh', also reveals the name of his and his spouse's new bundle of joy.

AceShowbiz - Josh Pech and his wife Paige O'Brien have welcomed a new addition to their family. When sharing news of the baby's arrival on social media, the "Drake & Josh" alum offered the first glimpse at their new bundle of joy.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, October 14, the 35-year-old posted a photo of the baby boy laying on a bed with his 3-year-old brother, Max. In the caption, he simply penned, "Shai Miller Peck."

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from fans. "CONGRATULATIONS JOSH AND PAIGE TOO," one person gushed. "JOSH!!! CONGRATS!!!!! Beautiful family!!!!" another commented, while a third exclaimed, "Aww so cute congrats."

Josh's wife Paige also announced the baby's arrival on her own Instagram page. She shared some photos of their two kids, and of them showed their toddler kissing his younger sibling. "Shai [blue heart emoji]," she simply captioned the post.

Josh, who was famous for his portrayal of Josh Nichols on the Nickelodeon show, got engaged to Paige in March 2016. The pair tied the knot in Malibu, California in June of the following year. In August 2018, the actor announced that they were expecting their first child together by posting a picture that captured Paige cradling her baby bump with him by her side.

Along with the photo, Josh wrote, "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn." At the same time, Paige took to her own account to let out the same picture with an addition of a more close-up look at her bump. Her caption read simply, "We're havin' a baby!"

The pair welcomed their first son Max in late December 2018. At that time, the comedian unleashed close-up photos of his first child being swaddled in a tricolor blanket. Along with the snap, he revealed that the baby's full name is Max Milo Peck.