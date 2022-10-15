'The Bachelor' Alum Lesley Murphy Ties the Knot With Fiance Alex Kavanagh

Instagram Celebrity

Lesley and Alex exchange wedding vows at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in front of 71 guests, with their 20-month-old daughter Nora serving as their flower girl at the ceremony.

AceShowbiz - Lesley Murphy is now a married woman. "The Bachelor" alum finally tied the knot with his fiance, Alex Kavanagh, on Friday, October 14 after postponing their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really are so committed to one another, where we already feel married," the 35-year-old tokd PEOPLE. "But to have our day, and to finally be able to call each other husband and wife is just so special."

Lesley and Alex exchanged wedding vows at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Their 20-month-old daughter Nora served as their flower girl at the ceremony, which was attended by 71 guests.

"I've always wanted to get married outside," the TV personality and travel blogger further explained. "I love mother nature and to be surrounded by the palm trees and the ocean is just so beautiful."

Lesley went on to note that the wedding decor was all inspired by Hawaii's natural beauty. She detailed, "I love color and there are so many beautiful pops of it here. I certainly didn't want an all-white wedding or muted colors."

Lesley and Alex, who got engaged in February 2020, were supposed to get married in April of this year. That month, she shared a video of her and her then-fiance wearing their wedding outfits on a mountain.

"Originally, I wanted to get married today. 4/22/22, Earth Day. I couldn't think of a better witness to our nuptials than Mother Earth who had nurtured us, held us and supported us since the beginning," she wrote in the caption. "Those plans obviously didn't work out, but we didn't need to exchange vows today in order to express our gratitude, because every day is her day."

"Here's a little bts of how our shoot went down on the mountain :) Dress by the fabulous @desireehartsock #earthday #wedding #tokavandtohold #chile #travel #southamerica #torresdelpaine," she added.