 

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Drake and Josh' alum wants to be an orchestra conductor and claims to be a 'decent singer,' but he's struggling with anxiety to perform in front of a large group of people.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Peck has claimed he has a hidden singing talent - but he's too afraid to perform in front of an audience. The former "Drake and Josh" star, 37, is too afraid to let anyone hear him sing a tune, which is why he's never tried to launch a music career.

"I'm secretly a decent singer, but I have too much stage fright to take it seriously," he told Us Weekly.

The former child star says his dream career is being a conductor. He said, "I'd love to be an orchestra conductor, I play piano, but leading the orchestra is the dream."

Of all the things he's done, becoming a father is his biggest accomplishment. He said, "My proudest personal moment was becoming a dad."

The "Oppenheimer" star shares two sons with his wife Paige O'Brien.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Josh recently revealed he got down to the final four actors in the running to play vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise. The "Snow Day" actor auditioned for the male lead role in the first film - which was played by Robert Pattinson - and made the shortlist but he's convinced he never had a chance because he didn't have the ripped body required for the movie's shirtless scenes.

Speaking to "Twilight" star Taylor Lautner on the "Good Guys" podcast, Josh told the actor they almost ended up working together. He said. "I remember it's like 2006? [2007]? They're like, 'Audition for this movie, 'Twilight', it's based on a book and it's going to be great.' So I send in my tape, for Edward. A month later, I'm with my manager and he goes, 'It's down to you and three guys, you're close.' "

He added of his response, "I'm like, 'Really?' I hadn't even had a tummy tuck yet. I'm like, 'There's no way. He's got to be so shirtless, it's not going to happen.' "

The role was eventually handed to Robert and Josh insists movie bosses made the right decision. He said, "Spoiler alert - didn't get it … But I remember then seeing R-Patz playing this part I'm like, 'In what [redacted] world were they like, 'Okay here's what we're thinking: Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci?' Like what the [redacted]? Impossible! Impossible! So we almost worked together."

He didn't reveal the other actors who were in the running for the role, but previous reports have suggested Dave Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Dustin Milligan were all considered for the part of Edward before casting directors settled on Robert.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jess Glynne 'Lost' in Herself During 'Party Year'

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch
Related Posts
Josh Peck Offers First Glimpse at Newborn Son After Welcoming Second Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

Josh Peck Offers First Glimpse at Newborn Son After Welcoming Second Child With Wife Paige O'Brien

Josh Peck Finds Jennette McCurdy's Shocking New Memoir 'Incredibly Brave'

Josh Peck Finds Jennette McCurdy's Shocking New Memoir 'Incredibly Brave'

Josh Peck Spills On Universal Studios Treat John Stamos Offered to Make Up Son's Biting Incident

Josh Peck Spills On Universal Studios Treat John Stamos Offered to Make Up Son's Biting Incident

Drake Bell's Former Co-Star Josh Peck Calls Child Endangerment Scandal 'Upsetting'

Drake Bell's Former Co-Star Josh Peck Calls Child Endangerment Scandal 'Upsetting'

Latest News
Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch
  • Dec 17, 2023

Adam Driver Reveals Kylo Ren Didn't Find Redemption in Original 'Star Wars' Pitch

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career
  • Dec 17, 2023

Josh Peck's Stage Fright Has Deterred Him From His Dream Career

Jess Glynne 'Lost' in Herself During 'Party Year'
  • Dec 17, 2023

Jess Glynne 'Lost' in Herself During 'Party Year'

Meek Mill Can't Explain Why He Broke Down in Tears During Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing
  • Dec 17, 2023

Meek Mill Can't Explain Why He Broke Down in Tears During Pennsylvania Probation Bill Signing

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay
  • Dec 17, 2023

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success
  • Dec 17, 2023

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Gives a Glimpse of Stomach After Coming Clean About Weight Loss Drug Use

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Will Smith's Former Assistant Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Alleged Duane Martin Affair

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Teyana Taylor Seen Dancing Seductively With Victoria Monet Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Accidentally Features Alleged Ozempic Shots on Instagram Live

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton Admits It's Been 'Hard' to Cut Back on Drinking as He Shares New Year's Resolution

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake After 'Cry Me a River' Performance

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Ex-Pal LeTroy Davis Called Her Out for Only Caring About Fame

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Willie Nelson Believes Humans Will Be Revived After Death

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Revealed as Acute Effects of Ketamine