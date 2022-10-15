Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK Celebrity

The 'Rocky Balboa' star and his family have reportedly been filming their reality show, which is being made by the same production team behind 'KUWTK', since August, the exact same month that his wife filed for divorce.

AceShowbiz - Are Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's break-up and make-up all staged for their upcoming reality show? "The Expendables" hunk and his wife have been accused of staging their divorce for TV.

The 76-year-old actor's personal life has been the subject of much scrutiny and speculation over the past few months after he and his former model wife announced they were divorcing to end their more than two decades of marriage.

To make matters all the more scurrilous, Sly was seen covering up two tattoos of Jen's face and eyes after the 54-year-old beauty filed for divorce. He replaced the inking of her visage with a picture of his late bull mastiff dog Butkus, while the artwork of her eyes was turned into a snow leopard.

It appeared to be a very dramatic and slightly petty end to a lengthy marriage that many had assumed would be one of the few to stand the test of time and the pressure of the spotlight. Then, as if by magic, the pair suddenly reconciled one month later. They were also seen holding hands and putting on a very public display of affection during several outings and A-list events.

Interestingly, Sylvester and his family have reportedly been filming their very own reality show since August, the exact same month that Jennifer filed for divorce. The reality show will be aired on Paramount+ and it is reported that the project is being made by the same production team behind "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". Many believed that the TV show will be filled with the same kinds of ups, downs and made-for-TV moments that momager Kris Jenner and her daughters have become famous for.

"Of course it was a stunt," one social media user opined. A separate person said, "Definitely a publicity stunt copying the Kartrashy family!!" Someone else added, "That's what I was thinking." A fourth suggested, "Keep an eye on those tats for fading dye and then you'll know."