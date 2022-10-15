 

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating
Cover Images/JENNIFER GRAYLOCK
Celebrity

The 'Rocky Balboa' star and his family have reportedly been filming their reality show, which is being made by the same production team behind 'KUWTK', since August, the exact same month that his wife filed for divorce.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Are Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's break-up and make-up all staged for their upcoming reality show? "The Expendables" hunk and his wife have been accused of staging their divorce for TV.

The 76-year-old actor's personal life has been the subject of much scrutiny and speculation over the past few months after he and his former model wife announced they were divorcing to end their more than two decades of marriage.

To make matters all the more scurrilous, Sly was seen covering up two tattoos of Jen's face and eyes after the 54-year-old beauty filed for divorce. He replaced the inking of her visage with a picture of his late bull mastiff dog Butkus, while the artwork of her eyes was turned into a snow leopard.

  See also...

It appeared to be a very dramatic and slightly petty end to a lengthy marriage that many had assumed would be one of the few to stand the test of time and the pressure of the spotlight. Then, as if by magic, the pair suddenly reconciled one month later. They were also seen holding hands and putting on a very public display of affection during several outings and A-list events.

Interestingly, Sylvester and his family have reportedly been filming their very own reality show since August, the exact same month that Jennifer filed for divorce. The reality show will be aired on Paramount+ and it is reported that the project is being made by the same production team behind "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". Many believed that the TV show will be filled with the same kinds of ups, downs and made-for-TV moments that momager Kris Jenner and her daughters have become famous for.

"Of course it was a stunt," one social media user opined. A separate person said, "Definitely a publicity stunt copying the Kartrashy family!!" Someone else added, "That's what I was thinking." A fourth suggested, "Keep an eye on those tats for fading dye and then you'll know."

You can share this post!

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show

Yo Gotti Almost Stabbed in Jail After Being Called Snitch

Related Posts
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Look Loved Up in First Red Carpet Since Calling Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Look Loved Up in First Red Carpet Since Calling Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Officially Call Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Officially Call Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone Puts on United Front With Jennifer Flavin Weeks After Surprise Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Puts on United Front With Jennifer Flavin Weeks After Surprise Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Plans to Get New Tattoo of Wife After Removing It Due to Divorce Filing

Sylvester Stallone Plans to Get New Tattoo of Wife After Removing It Due to Divorce Filing

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Oprah Winfrey Has New Appreciation for Her Organ and Limb After Double Knee Surgery

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange