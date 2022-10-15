Yo Gotti Almost Stabbed in Jail After Being Called Snitch

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Yo Gotti was reportedly targeted in a jail attack. The mom of the rapper, who has been in jail on murder and racketeering charges, allegedly claimed that he almost got stabbed by an inmate last week in Fulton County jail.

Breaking the news was Atlanta-based journalist George Chidi. In one of his tweets, the journalist wrote on October 13, "In court now. I am told by the mother of Deamonte Kitchens - Yak Gotti - that someone tried to stab him Saturday in the Fulton County jail."

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Gotti's mom Tasha Kendrick said, "My son doesn't deserve to be attacked in jail." She added, "No one's does." Sheriff's office official confirmed the October 8 fight on Friday, October 14 afternoon.

The alleged attack took place just a few months after the "Juice" spitter shut down claims that he's been working as a government informant to help build a RICO case against fellow rappers Young Thug and Gunna. At the time, Gotti wrote, "2015 my brudda never did a day in jail because I claimed my s**t. I did four years Fed with no tears. Stop the cap."

Meanwhile, on the same day when the news about the stabbing incident broke, it was revealed that Judge Ural Glanville denied Gunna's request for the third time to get him bonded out until trial. In response to the decision, the "Pushin' P" rapper's attorney argued that there wasn't a "single person has actually made an accusation that [he] has threatened anybody." The attorney added that "the DA has pruned the indictment in the superseding indictment to remove virtually any reference to Kitchens' involvement in any violence-related offense."

However, the judge reportedly revealed concerns about Gunna intimidating witnesses. Thus, the "YSL" rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, is set to remain incarcerated until his trial in January 2023.

Kim Kardashian, who has been calling for Gunna's freedom, later took to her social media account to express her disappointment in the ruling. On Instagram Stories, "The Kardashians" star wrote, "Imagine sitting in a jail with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren't in a gang."

"That's where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime," she added. She concluded her post, "Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better. #FreeGunna."