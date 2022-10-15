Safaree Samuels Says 'Nothing Irks Him More' Than Kanye West's Outfits

Cover Images/JOHN NACION/John Taggart Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum voices his concerns about the 'Donda' artist's fashion choice nearly a year after he dissed the latter for wearing 'hoodies and black gloves' most of the time.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels has once again dissed Kanye West over his fashion choice. When offering his two cents on social media, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum declared, "Nothing irks me more than Kanye's outfits."



"Nothing irks me more than Kanye's outfits," the 41-year-old rapper/TV personality wrote on Instagram Story on Thursday, October 13. "I don't care how much money some1 has I would never wear those boots .. Smdh. This is hurting me."

This is not the first time Safaree criticized Kanye's styles. Back in December 2021, the reality TV star lamented on Twitter, "I've always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he's been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me."

While Ye did not respond to Safaree's tweet, Tank attacked him, "Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense [sideways laughing emojis]."

Tank's remark didn't go unnoticed by Safaree, who replied, "Hey I use to be a fan of you... now you suck [upset emojis]." The "Maybe I Deserve" crooner later wrote back, "You're still fan.. stop it..lol." The ex-husband of Erica Mena agreed, saying, "your right," along with a couple of crying laughing emojis.