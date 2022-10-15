 

Safaree Samuels Says 'Nothing Irks Him More' Than Kanye West's Outfits

Safaree Samuels Says 'Nothing Irks Him More' Than Kanye West's Outfits
Cover Images/JOHN NACION/John Taggart
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum voices his concerns about the 'Donda' artist's fashion choice nearly a year after he dissed the latter for wearing 'hoodies and black gloves' most of the time.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels has once again dissed Kanye West over his fashion choice. When offering his two cents on social media, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" alum declared, "Nothing irks me more than Kanye's outfits."

"Nothing irks me more than Kanye's outfits," the 41-year-old rapper/TV personality wrote on Instagram Story on Thursday, October 13. "I don't care how much money some1 has I would never wear those boots .. Smdh. This is hurting me."

  See also...

This is not the first time Safaree criticized Kanye's styles. Back in December 2021, the reality TV star lamented on Twitter, "I've always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he's been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me."

While Ye did not respond to Safaree's tweet, Tank attacked him, "Says the guy with no clothing line, no clothing endorsements, and absolutely no fashion sense [sideways laughing emojis]."

Tank's remark didn't go unnoticed by Safaree, who replied, "Hey I use to be a fan of you... now you suck [upset emojis]." The "Maybe I Deserve" crooner later wrote back, "You're still fan.. stop it..lol." The ex-husband of Erica Mena agreed, saying, "your right," along with a couple of crying laughing emojis.

You can share this post!

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

21 Savage Laughs Off Wack 100's Informant Accusations
Related Posts
Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes for Hitting Himself With a Chair

Safaree Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes for Hitting Himself With a Chair

Safaree Samuels Ordered to Pay Erica Mena Over $4,000 in Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Safaree Samuels Ordered to Pay Erica Mena Over $4,000 in Child Support After Finalizing Divorce

Safaree Samuels Declares He'll Practice Celibacy After Sex Tape Leak

Safaree Samuels Declares He'll Practice Celibacy After Sex Tape Leak

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Jamie Foxx Has No Hard Feelings Despite Being Denied Entry to Cardi B's Birthday Bash

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Zendaya Buys Her Dad a $1.9M California Dream House

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Candace Owens Shares Audio of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston 'Disgusting, Old Hag'

Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport

Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Charged With Assault for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son at Airport