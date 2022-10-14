Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Expecting First Child, Due to Welcome Baby in a Few Months

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker and his wife are gearing up for their new roles as first-time parents as the couple are expecting a baby after one year of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer are having a baby. The 47-year-old music producer and Meryl Streep's actress daughter, 36, confirmed they are due to welcome their first child in a few months after Grace showed off a growing baby bump in a figure-hugging red dress at the 50th anniversary party in New York for W Magazine on Tuesday October 13.

The parents-to-be are reportedly thrilled. A source tells Page Six on Tuesday Mark has always dreamed of being a dad.

The Grammy-winner, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Grace in August, posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram in August, saying, "When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love."

"So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest."

Mark and Grace dated for around a year before they wed in an intimate country ceremony on September 4, the DJ's 46th birthday. He said in a post announcing their marriage, "To my truest love... out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life."

"And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

Mark was married to French actress Josephine de La Baume, 38, from 2011 to 2018, while Grace was married to musician Tay Strathairn, 41, who is the son of actor David Strathairn, 73, who co-starred with her mum in "The River Wild", for only around six weeks in 2019.

The baby news comes after 73-year-old Oscar winner Meryl's eldest daughter Mamie Gummer had a son in February 2019.