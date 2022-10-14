 

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Breast, Slams Suggestion She Has 'Abandoned' Her Kids

Elle Magazine/Cass Bird
The 'Booksmart' director puts her boob on display on a magazine cover as she addresses 'many untruths' about her including her parenting and rumored rift with Florence Pugh.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Olivia Wilde responds to chatters she has "abandoned" her two children. The "Don't Worry Darling" director, 38, hits back at critics, claiming she has been plagued by "untruths" as she refuses to accept creating a film means her life can be "torn to shreds" by public scrutiny.

"I share custody of my kids with my ex," Olivia, who has son Otis, eight, and six-year-old daughter Daisy with her former partner, "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis, 47, told ELLE magazine's new "Women in Hollywood" issue - for which she posed for a cover shoot that sees her bare one breast.

"People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother."

Olivia added the public does not see her with her kids as she "doesn't let them get photographed," saying, "Do you know the lengths that I go to protect my kids from being seen by you?"

Olivia and Jason got engaged in 2013 before having Otis the following year and Daisy in 2016. They announced they had split in November 2020, with Olivia going public with her relationship with singer and actor Harry Styles, 28, in 2021.

Olivia and Jason's subsequent battle over custody of the kids saw the actress served papers in April while she was on stage speaking at CinemaCon - a move she branded "appalling" and "vicious."

There have been rumours of a rift between Olivia and "Don't Worry Darling" actress Florence Pugh, 26, who was said to be upset by the actress' relationship with Harry on set. Olivia said, "It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact."

"Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."

