Queen Unleash Lost Song 'Face It Alone' Featuring Late Freddie Mercury
The never-heard-before song discovered among unreleased materials from 'The Miracle' recording seasons has just been released by the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' band.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lost Queen track "Face It Alone" is dubbed a "real discovery" by Roger Taylor. Featuring the late Freddie Mercury on vocals, "Face It Alone" was unveiled to the world on October 13 and will be included on the re-release of the rock group's 13th album "The Miracle" on November 18.

"Face It Alone" was among many unreleased materials originally recorded during the band's historic 1988 sessions for "The Miracle" - the penultimate LP the band released before Freddie's death in November 1991 - a prolific period which saw the band lay down around 30 tracks, many of which didn't make the final album cut.

The track was rediscovered when the band's production and archive team returned to those sessions to work on "The Miracle" box set reissue.

Speaking about "Face It Alone", drummer Taylor, 73, said, "We'd kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem. It's wonderful, a real discovery. It's a very passionate piece."

Guitarist Brian May, 75, added, "I'm happy that our team were able to find this track. After all these years, it's great to hear all four of us … yes, Deacy (John Deacon) is there too … working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed ... until now!"

The single is the first new song featuring Freddie released in over eight years.

On 2014's "Queen Forever" album, the band included three previously unheard tracks with Mercury, including "Let Me in Your Heart Again", "Love Kills", and "There Must Be More to Life Than This".

The limited collector's edition box set of Queen's "The Miracle" is an eight-disc box set and includes "The Miracle Sessions", containing over an hour of unreleased studio recordings including six previously unheard songs, plus intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of the band at work in the studio.

