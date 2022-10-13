 

Cher Sets $85M Asking Price on Malibu Mansion

The 'I Got You Babe' singer has listed her Malibu house, in which she offered to shelter Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion earlier this year, for $85 million.

AceShowbiz - Cher has put her Malibu mansion on the market for $85 million. Since she forked out just $2.95 million on the property in 1989, the 76-year-old singer could make more than $82 million profit on the plush pad if her home sells for its asking price.

The "I Got You Babe" singer's seven-bedroom mansion comes complete with a meditation room, as well as a panic room, allowing the owner to relax and ensure they are safe in their own abode. Cher's house also features a climate-controlled room for the music legend's iconic wigs, making it a perfect place for those partial to a hairpiece.

Fitness fanatics may also want to have a walk, or a light jog, around the "Believe" hitmaker's house, because it boasts a tennis court, infinity pool, plus and indoor-outdoor gym.

It's not the first time Cher has attempted to offload the property, which took five years to build. In 2009, she set a $45 million asking price on her home - which also has picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean - but the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer may not have any regrets about not selling now because she could be set to make nearly double that this time around.

What's more, the house has a gatehouse, which tends to be used as a guesthouse, and a theatre, where the star may well have watched her turn in the likes of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" or 1990 movie "Mermaids".

In March, Cher offered her home to Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion of the country. She tweeted, "I Would Like to Sponsor Ukrainian Families in My Home. They Would Be Safe Cared For. MANY PEOPLE IN MY POSITION NEED TO STEP UP TO THE PLATE. IF I WAS ALONE OR WITH MY CHILDREN, WE WERE TRAUMATIZED, I WOULD HOPE SOMEONE LIKE ME TO TAKE CARE OF US. (sic)"

