 

Brendan Fraser Explains Why 'Batgirl' Cancellation Is 'Tragic'

The 'Mummy' actor regrets the cancellation of the DC superhero movie as he praises the leading star Leslie Grace and the director duo for the work they had done.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brendan Fraser describes the cancellation of "Batgirl" as "tragic." The 53-year-old actor was left feeling an enormous sense of disappointment as the HBO Max project, where he was due to go up against Leslie Grace's heroine as the pyromaniac Firefly, was axed after the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia.

"It's tragic. It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She's a dynamo, just a spot-on performer," Brendan told Variety.

The star spent months filming in Glasgow and said that the production had been both "real and exciting" and differed from a typical superhero blockbuster.

Brendan said, "Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing. They ran firetrucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials."

Fraser praised directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah for the work they had done on the unreleased movie and revealed that he is yet to see the rough cut of the project that the filmmakers had created. He said, "I don't eat half baked cake. Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting."

Michael Keaton had been due to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film and suggested that Warner Bros made a "business decision" to scrap the $90 million project. The 71-year-old star said, "I think it was a business decision. I'm going to assume it was a good one. I really don't know."

