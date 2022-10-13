 

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set
Instagram
Movie

The actor who starred in 'The Karate Kid 3' and 'Cobra Kai' reveals movie bosses warned him to make a quick recovery after he suffered internal bleeding on set.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sean Kanan opened up about his near-death experience on the set of "The Karate Kid 3". The 55-year-old actor - who starred as antagonist Mike Barnes in "Karate Kid Part 3" and "Cobra Kai" - had internal bleeding when filming a fight scene in the third instalment of the franchise and recalled the incident as the "scariest moment" of his life.

"I passed out in the Dunes Casino and it turned out that the pain in my leg was internal bleeding and it was the blood dripping down on my femoral artery. I'd been bleeding for a day and so they rushed me to the hospital. They said, 'We don't know if we can save your life - we're going to try," he said.

  See also...

The "General Hospital" star was left "really f****** angry" when, instead of offering support and well-wishes, movie bosses warned he needed to make a quick recovery and get back to work if he wanted to keep his job.

He told MailOnline, "They obviously saved my life. And, I got a call from the studio -no flowers, no balloons - just you need to be back at work in, I think it was like, 12 days or something or we're going to recast. I was crushed and then I went from being crushed to being really f****** angry!"

However, Sean admitted he would "never change things" because the incident ended up being one of the "most defining experiences" of his life. He said, "As terrible an experience as it was at the time, I wouldn't trade it because it was one of the most defining experiences of my life. And it's a hell of a story."

You can share this post!

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

Cher Sets $85M Asking Price on Malibu Mansion
Related Posts
Thomas Ian Griffith Is Back for 'Karate Kid' Series, Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell Plan Movie Reunion

Thomas Ian Griffith Is Back for 'Karate Kid' Series, Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell Plan Movie Reunion

Elisabeth Shue Credits 'The Boys' Director for Convincing Her to Do 'Cobra Kai'

Elisabeth Shue Credits 'The Boys' Director for Convincing Her to Do 'Cobra Kai'

Most Read
Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'
Movie

Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Chloe Moretz Keen to Play Villain as She Has Talked to Marvel About Joining MCU

Chloe Moretz Keen to Play Villain as She Has Talked to Marvel About Joining MCU

Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey Signed on for New Adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot

Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey Signed on for New Adaptation of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot

Scarlett Johansson Is Grateful Young Actresses Now Aren't 'Pigeonholed' Like She Was

Scarlett Johansson Is Grateful Young Actresses Now Aren't 'Pigeonholed' Like She Was

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

Tom Felton Admits to Struggling to Land Roles After Completing 'Harry Potter'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'