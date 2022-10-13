Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set

Instagram Movie

The actor who starred in 'The Karate Kid 3' and 'Cobra Kai' reveals movie bosses warned him to make a quick recovery after he suffered internal bleeding on set.

AceShowbiz - Sean Kanan opened up about his near-death experience on the set of "The Karate Kid 3". The 55-year-old actor - who starred as antagonist Mike Barnes in "Karate Kid Part 3" and "Cobra Kai" - had internal bleeding when filming a fight scene in the third instalment of the franchise and recalled the incident as the "scariest moment" of his life.

"I passed out in the Dunes Casino and it turned out that the pain in my leg was internal bleeding and it was the blood dripping down on my femoral artery. I'd been bleeding for a day and so they rushed me to the hospital. They said, 'We don't know if we can save your life - we're going to try," he said.

The "General Hospital" star was left "really f****** angry" when, instead of offering support and well-wishes, movie bosses warned he needed to make a quick recovery and get back to work if he wanted to keep his job.

He told MailOnline, "They obviously saved my life. And, I got a call from the studio -no flowers, no balloons - just you need to be back at work in, I think it was like, 12 days or something or we're going to recast. I was crushed and then I went from being crushed to being really f****** angry!"

However, Sean admitted he would "never change things" because the incident ended up being one of the "most defining experiences" of his life. He said, "As terrible an experience as it was at the time, I wouldn't trade it because it was one of the most defining experiences of my life. And it's a hell of a story."