50 Cent Trolled by His Son With 'Raising Marquise' Meme After Child Support Complaint

Marquise Jackson shares a meme of an edited 'PowerBook III: Raising Kanaan' poster that features his face replacing that of actor Mekai Curtis to mock his father.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Marquise Jackson may be estranged from his father, but he definitely has inherited 50 Cent's penchant for trolling. The 25-year-old continues to fuel his feud with his famous father over financial issue by dropping a meme that puts a twist on the rapper's show "PowerBook III: Raising Kanaan".

On Tuesday, October 11, Marquise, Fiddy's eldest child whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, posted an edited poster of his father's hit series and "Power" spin-off. It features his face replacing Mekai Curtis' (young Kanan Stark), with the title being changed into "Raising Marquise".

In the caption, Marquise wrote, "Nahh who made this? I'm not stupid I went to private school remember? MY POPS don't be entitled to your feelings. Ion need not a dollar from u and If you need me to promote your show just say that."

Marquise added, "Somebody tell starz I got a story to tell we know what the people wanna see. Red Light Green Light 1....2....3 #ItsInMyBlood."

Many soon pointed out Marquise's similarity to his father, with one saying, "You can take him outta 50s life but ya can't take the 50 outta him!" Another opined, "The crazy part I think this pettiness is what will bring them back together it's therapeutic for these 2."

"Yea y'all fasho related," a third user weighed in. Another remarked, "This boy miss his daddy man," while someone else added, "It's my blood for me yeah talk your Talk you you're daddy son you have his whole face start taking advantage of it."

Marquise previously called out his father in an interview with Choke No Joke for allegedly not giving him enough child support payment. "$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math," he told Choke. "You're talking about a Forbes lister, you're talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can't just live in any neighborhood."

After he received backlash from people accusing him of being ungrateful, Marquise offered to buy his father's time for the same amount of money. Along with a picture of him sitting on the floor with $100 dollar bills arranged behind him to spell out the word "entitled," he wrote, "Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid." He added, "Red Yellow Green whatever color he like."

50 Cent seemingly reacted to his son's diss by resharing Lil Meech's post. The actor, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., mocked Marquise as writing, "You stupid [Marquise] I'll take 5 over there myself i might even play some games with you."

50 Cent seemingly agreed with Meech. In the caption of his own post, he wrote, "know what's up stupid! BLOWING MONEY FAST 10.23.22 it's lit," while plugging his new documentary.

Fiddy had also shared a cryptic post that appeared to blast his son. On Monday, he posted a clip from the Starz series "Power", in which his character Kanan killed his son Shawn for betraying him. "No caption needed," he captioned it.