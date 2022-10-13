Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

Words are not all of the 'Masked Singer' host's baby mamas are getting these commitment ceremonies, namely his ex-wife Mariah Carey and another woman, who is said to be currently pregnant with twins.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon may not believe in monogamous relationship, but that doesn't mean he has commitment issues. The actor/rapper is reportedly planning on having separate "commitment ceremonies," one each for some of his baby mamas.

Not all of his baby mamas, however, are getting these "commitment ceremonies." Per Media Take Out, his ex-wife Mariah Carey "is not taking part in this foolishness." Furthermore, the outlet reports that the 42-year-old star is currently expecting twin babies with an Asian model, who is not getting a "ceremony" either.

As for who will be getting the ceremonies, they allegedly include Alyssa Scott, the mother of Nick's late son Zen who is said to be currently pregnant with another child, Brittany Bell, the mother to Golden Saigon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, Abby De La Rosa, the mother of twins Zion and Zillion who is also pregnant now, Bre Teisi, the mother to Legendary, and Lanisha Cole, who recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

The ceremonies will reportedly take place in early 2023. As to why it takes some time before the ceremonies are happening, a source explains, "They were all pregnant recently so they'll have to heal up. Then [Nick] will give each woman a day to celebrate their union. It's going to be beautiful."

Back in July, Nick sparked engagement rumors after he shared photos hinting at the event. "I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do...," he captioned the pictures, which turned out to be taken from his music video for "Eyes Closed".

Addressing the speculation, he said, "I'm doing what the world wants me to do, I'm dropping an amazing music video." He went on gushing, "... I'm really excited about it. The topic is about just going in with your eyes closed and being a hopeless romantic that everyone knows that I am... It's a wedding anthem."

He admitted that filming the music video "was scary" because it put the idea of getting engaged into the forefront. "That's a big step, especially [with] all that I got going on in my life, just the hint of it shocked the world," he explained, though he didn't completely rule it out as saying, "If imma do that, I got to be really ready and prepared."