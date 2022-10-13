 

Rubi Rose Says She 'Can't Talk' to Men Who Have Kids

Rubi Rose Says She 'Can't Talk' to Men Who Have Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

Many people agree with the 25-year-old femcee/model's statement, with one person commenting, 'I feel the same if you don't have kids date someone without kids so you won't have too worry about taking care of somebody else kids and drama.'

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose has let fans know her partner preference. Taking to her Twitter account, the "Hit Yo Dance" femcee declared that she "can't talk" to men who have kids.

"I can't talk to a n***a with kids," the 25-year-old female rapper and singer noted in the Wednesday, October 12 post. "I wanna be each other's first."

Some fans agreed with Rubi's statements, with one commenting, "I don't blame her." Another replied, "I feel the same if you don't have kids date someone without kids so you won't have too worry about taking care of somebody else kids and drama , etc."

  See also...

Someone else chimed in, "I think this is the majority of single people's preference, which is understandable. If I didn’t have kids, this would be my preference as well." A different individual added, "same. don't nobody want to deal w/ babymama drama or kids. aht aht!"

Back in August, Rubi got candid about her past relationship. The model detailed her dating history on social media after she was heavily mocked for asking why white men won't flirt with her. "Why don't white or Asian guys ever flirt with me?" she first asked.

"Please delete before shea butter twitter finds you and starts a month long discourse," one person replied to her tweet, while another remarked, "You're too pretty for this. Stand up!!!!!!!!!!" A third pointed out, "When people say 'things are best left unsaid.' "

A different person commented, "She got that Doja Cat spirit in her lol." Someone else opined, "Did she just said 'I'm tired of getting attention from black guys only. They are not even my type' ?," with another adding, "This the b***h y'all be thirsting over??? She don't want y'all black a****** LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO."

In response to the criticism, Rubi, who is known for her past romance with DDG, shared in a separate tweet, "I was on a date with a black guy, and he told me I was the first black girl he'd ever been with." She then divulged, "That was our last date."

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Reportedly Plans 'Commitment Ceremonies' With 5 BMs as He's Expecting More Babies

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court
Related Posts
Fans Not Buying It After Rubi Rose Denies She Got Breast Implants

Fans Not Buying It After Rubi Rose Denies She Got Breast Implants

Rubi Rose Goes Almost Naked in New Viral Thirst Trap

Rubi Rose Goes Almost Naked in New Viral Thirst Trap

Rubi Rose Baffles People With Her Take on Non-Blacks Saying the N-Word

Rubi Rose Baffles People With Her Take on Non-Blacks Saying the N-Word

Rubi Rose Details Dating History After Being Mocked for Asking Why White Men Won't Flirt With Her

Rubi Rose Details Dating History After Being Mocked for Asking Why White Men Won't Flirt With Her

Most Read
T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son
Celebrity

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd