Rubi Rose Says She 'Can't Talk' to Men Who Have Kids

Instagram Celebrity

Many people agree with the 25-year-old femcee/model's statement, with one person commenting, 'I feel the same if you don't have kids date someone without kids so you won't have too worry about taking care of somebody else kids and drama.'

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose has let fans know her partner preference. Taking to her Twitter account, the "Hit Yo Dance" femcee declared that she "can't talk" to men who have kids.

"I can't talk to a n***a with kids," the 25-year-old female rapper and singer noted in the Wednesday, October 12 post. "I wanna be each other's first."

Some fans agreed with Rubi's statements, with one commenting, "I don't blame her." Another replied, "I feel the same if you don't have kids date someone without kids so you won't have too worry about taking care of somebody else kids and drama , etc."

Someone else chimed in, "I think this is the majority of single people's preference, which is understandable. If I didn’t have kids, this would be my preference as well." A different individual added, "same. don't nobody want to deal w/ babymama drama or kids. aht aht!"

Back in August, Rubi got candid about her past relationship. The model detailed her dating history on social media after she was heavily mocked for asking why white men won't flirt with her. "Why don't white or Asian guys ever flirt with me?" she first asked.

"Please delete before shea butter twitter finds you and starts a month long discourse," one person replied to her tweet, while another remarked, "You're too pretty for this. Stand up!!!!!!!!!!" A third pointed out, "When people say 'things are best left unsaid.' "

A different person commented, "She got that Doja Cat spirit in her lol." Someone else opined, "Did she just said 'I'm tired of getting attention from black guys only. They are not even my type' ?," with another adding, "This the b***h y'all be thirsting over??? She don't want y'all black a****** LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO."

In response to the criticism, Rubi, who is known for her past romance with DDG, shared in a separate tweet, "I was on a date with a black guy, and he told me I was the first black girl he'd ever been with." She then divulged, "That was our last date."