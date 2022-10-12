 

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

In the Cole Bennett-directed clip, the 25-year-old emcee can be seen strolling around New York City in a green hoodie that features the words 'Amis' and 'CONTESTANT 80564' on a large white patch front and center.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty's "Poland" has officially hit streaming services after it was released on SoundCloud. The viral 83-second track also arrived with its accompanying music video on Tuesday, October 11, which is directed by Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett.

In the clip, the emcee can be seen strolling around New York City in a green hoodie that features the words "Amis" and "CONTESTANT 80564" on a large white patch front and center. He pairs his outfit with jean shorts, white tube socks and matching loafers.

The song itself has generated memes on the Internet since it was first leaked, with fans questioning what Yachty means in the hook "I took the Wock to Poland". Now that the full lyrics have been revealed, it can be confirmed he's referring to Wockhardt cough syrup, a go-to for mixing lean.

"I took the Wock to Poland," he raps three times. "Uh, ha/ I been fiending, like I'm Kenan/ Ride around with a Kel-Tec/ If you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it? I been leaning, baby girl, I been leaning/ Phew, phew, phew/ Phone still ringing, battling all my demons/ I been fiending, baby girl, I been fiending/ Hope you love me, baby, I hope you mean it."

A number of fellow rappers have co-signed "Poland", including Denzel Curry and Drake, who shared a screenshot of himself listening to the song on Spotify. Wiz Khalifa, in the meantime, gushed on Twitter, "Lil yachty on my list of best dressed rappers too. That Poland song is hard."

Yachty, who's known for dropping "Birthday Mix" mixtape annually, skipped the tradition this year. As he turned 25 on August 23, he wrote on Twitter, "First year with no birthday mix, something special is coming, thanks for the wishes. Love y'all 4ever c u soon."

