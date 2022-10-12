Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Movie

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh have joined the cast of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts". The "Saturday Night Live" alum and the "Crazy Rich Asians" actress will lend their voices to the upcoming Paramount movie, which is based on Hasbro's Transformers action figures.

The comedian is set to voice Autobot Mirage, while Michelle will portray Maximal Airazor. Announcing the casting news via behind-the-scenes videos with the actors in the recording booth was director Steven Caple Jr.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 11, Pete could be seen growling during a fun recording session. Another video, meanwhile, featured Michelle inside the recording booth. "Pete Davidson in disguise. @transformersmovie cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage & @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Airazor #rotb 2023," so the director captioned the clips.

After catching wind of the announcement, fans showed excitement in the comments section. "Man I can't wait for this movie!!!" one user wrote. Another excited fan added, "Michelle Yeoh!? In Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!? Count me in!!! I really love Michelle Yeoh in movies such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

"Rise of the Beasts", which will also star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles, will bring the "Transformers" franchise to the 1990's. It is set to introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, two more cybernetic alien parties that will take sides in the Earth-bound battle between Autobots and Decepticons.

Michelle's character Airazor is a member of the Maximals, which are the descendants of the Autobots. She can transform into a falcon-like appearance. As for Pete's Mirage, it is an autobot that has previously appeared in Paramount's "Transformers" films. It was voiced by the late actor Francesco Quinn in 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon".

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson are producing. Meanwhile, Hasbro's entertainment studio Entertainment One exec produces alongside co-financiers Skydance and New Republic Pictures.

Following a lengthy delay last year, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is scheduled to open in 2023.