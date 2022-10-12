Draymond Green's Mom Deactivates Twitter Account After Defending Him Over Jordan Poole Fight

Instagram/AP/Instagram Celebrity

When defending the Golden State Warriors player, Mary Babers Green insists that his son didn't 'sucker punch' his teammate during a team practice last week.

AceShowbiz - Draymond Green has been defended by his mom Mary Babers Green after he sucker-punched his teammate Jordan Poole. However, shortly after defending her son, Mary deactivated her social media account.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 11, it's noticed that Mary's Twitter account is no longer active after she spoke out about his son's alleged altercation. Mary, who has long been vocal on social media over matters engulfing his son, tweeted, per NBC Sports, "They can get beyond this. Anything is fixable! Everything ain't always what you think you see! That wasn't a Sucker punch."

Mary further insisted, "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!" She also remarked that the two "can get beyond this" and "anything is fixable."

Last week, a viral video showing Draymond violently attacking his Golden State Warriors teammate in the middle of team practice circulated online. In the footage, it could be seen the basketball players "trash-talking" each other before it turned physical.

At one point, Draymond walked up to Jordan and hit him in the face. Jordan then pushed Draymond away with two hands to the chest. Draymond, who is 6'6" and 230 lbs, responded with a vicious right cross to the face so ferociously that it knocked Jordan to the ground.

Draymond then stood over Jordan as teammates and coaches rushed in to pull him away. It seems Jordan was doing fine, because he continued to practice, putting up shots on the court.

Of the incident, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said in a statement, "These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room ... as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

In his own statement, Draymond said he would step away from the team "for a few days" to focus on himself and allow the team to "heal." He said, "There's a huge embarrassment that comes with [this]. Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan's family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel."

Seemingly impressed with Draymond's punching power, Jake Paul made an offer to the basketballer on Twitter. "Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view," the professional boxer wrote, tagging Draymond, "Who you want? @Money23Green."