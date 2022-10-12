50 Cent Responds to His Son's Diss Over Child Support Payment

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The 'Power' co-creator re-posts Lil Meech's take on Marquise Jackson's offer to pay his father $6,700 to spend 24 hours with him, calling the 25-year-old 'stupid.'

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has seemingly broken his silence on his son's complaint about not enough child support payment. After Marquise Jackson called him out for giving him $6,700 a month, which he deems not enough for living in New York City, the rapper-turned-TV producer appeared to dub his son's entitled behavior "stupid."

On Tuesday, October 11, Fiddy reshared Lil Meech's take on Marquise's offer to pay his father $6,700 to spend 24 hours with him. In the caption, the actor, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., mocked Marquise as writing, "You stupid [Marquise] I'll take 5 over there myself i might even play some games with you."

50 Cent seemingly agreed with Meech. In the caption of his own post, he wrote, "know what's up stupid! BLOWING MONEY FAST 10.23.22 it's lit," while plugging his new documentary.

Previously, Fiddy appeared to blast his son for calling him out over the child support payment. On Monday, he posted a clip from his hit series "Power", in which his character Kanan killed his son Shawn for betraying him. "No caption needed," he captioned it.

In a recent interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise called out his estranged father for allegedly not giving him enough child support payment. "$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math," he told Choke. "You're talking about a Forbes lister, you're talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can't just live in any neighborhood."

"$81,000 is not a substantial amount of money," the 25-year-old, whom Fiddy shares with his ex Shaniqua Tompkins, further stressed. "You can't just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere."

"If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?" he asked. After Choke replied he could, Marquise fumed, "Choke you gotta stop comparing it, you comparing it to yourself, bro, you're comparing it to your standard of lifestyle." He then stressed, "You can't do that."

After he received backlash from people accusing him of being ungrateful, Marquise offered to buy his father's time for the same amount of money. Along with a picture of him sitting on the floor with $100 dollar bills arranged behind him to spell out the word "entitled," he wrote, "Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid." He added, "Red Yellow Green whatever color he like."