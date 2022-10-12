Charleston White Challenges T.I. to a Fight After Beefing Over King Harris

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Charleston White and T.I. have not resolved their issue regarding the latter's son King Harris and the former is ready to settle it with a physical fight. The YouTube star has challenged the rapper to a fight after they allegedly talked over the phone to discuss his rants against Tip's son.

According to Charleston, he and T.I. hopped on the phone last night, Monday, October 10, to try to resolve their differences, but the conversation didn't end well. "If I ain't no comedian, n***a, then handle it like I ain't no comedian," he snapped in an Instagram video. "You ain't dictating nothing, not this conversation. I'm the big dawg talking. I ain't trying to get down or give a n***a one so f**k you in your p***y, Tip. That's exactly what I just told the n***a on the phone."

Thus, he issued the fight challenge on Tuesday, calling for "judge" Steve Harvey to serve as the referee. The controversial YouTuber also proposed to include their families, offering to have his own son fight King.

The Texas-based social media personality went on to mock T.I.'s urban legend status, teasing him for his "Motivation" lyrics. He also wanted the 42-year-old actor to wear an eyepatch during the fight.

The drama started with Charleston's rants against King, following the teen's arrest last month. In a recent video in which he wished Boosie Badazz's (formerly Lil Boosie) son Tootie Raw go to jail, he also taunted King as he questioned King's ability to fight someone physically.

Responding to the video, King clapped back, "Man, we are about to whoop your a** when you come back here. I can see you had a soft upbringing." T.I., meanwhile, tried to reach out to Charleston as he said in his own video, "I ain't on no gangsta s**t. I'm a father, I'm a businessman, and I'm a leader. So ultimately, if you have something to say about me and mine, come to me. Whatever you have to say about me, come to me."

The "Ant-Man" star added, "Keep my muthaf**king children's names out your muthaf**king mouth before something bad happens." Tip made it clear that he wasn't threatening Charleston but was firm that people don't play about their kids. "People will die about their children, and people are willing to go to prison about their children. Stop. That's a suggestion. Please stop," he stressed.

Charleston later said on Instagram Live that he tagged the Atlanta Police Dept and Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to alert them about a video where King threatened him. "I want to put his (T.I. 's) son in jail," he said.

He continued to double down on his remarks about King, saying in another live session on Monday, "You think we're supposed to respect your disrespectful child who doesn't know how to shh. So I'm supposed to show this n***a compassion when he's saying he will hurt me, No. I'm just like the police. I'm in fear for my life, and I wanna go home to my family."

Charleston told T.I., "You better teach these babies you love them. We don't. You let them disrespect you. We don't." Seemingly citing the Bible, he claimed that God doesn't have a heart for disrespectful, disobedient children. He went on warning that children like King would have their days "shortened and numbered."

T.I. has not responded to Charleston's fight challenge. On Tuesday, however, he expressed his disappointment as those he has considered friends, and those he has helped out did not take the time to speak out on his family's behalf when they were being attacked. "Nobody stand up on my family's behalf when we were being attacked," he said in a video while in a car.

Meanwhile, King's sister Zonnique Pullins has defended him against criticism regarding his behavior. "when I was 18 I said dumb s**t, and had a TON of growing to do," the 26-year-old tweeted . She added, "y'all really could just ignore my brother but Im guessing y'all want him to act like an upperclassmen cause y'all think he grew up in the house y'all watched on tv every tuesday."

Zonnique, who is the daughter of T.I.'s wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle from her previous relationship with Zonnie "Zeboe" Pullins, then asked for people's understanding. "give my baby some time to grow into the king he's destined to be and until then send the kid some positive encouraging words, thanks -management," she penned in a separate tweet.