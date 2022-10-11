Elon Musk Reaches Out to Kanye to Express Concerns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Instagram Celebrity

The Tesla boss tells his online followers on social media that he has talked to Kanye West to express his concerns amid the ongoing uproar over his anti-semitic remarks.

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk claims he has reached out to Kanye West about the rapper's anti-semitic scandal. Taking to Twitter, the Tesla billionaire, 51, said he'd had an exchange with the 45-year-old rapper after he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over an accusation Sean "Diddy" Combs was controlled by "Jewish people."

"Talked to Ye today and expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart," Elon - embroiled in a complex attempt to buy Twitter for $44 billion that has seen him dragged into court - said on Tuesday, October 11.

Kanye, who has rebranded himself Ye, hit out at Diddy, 52, after the rapper texted him to plead with him to stop promoting "White Lives Matter" T-shirts Kanye displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show.

Diddy told Kanye by text, "I'm trying to talk to you as a black man. And I'm talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop." Kanye responded, "Anything you text I will post" - before posting their exchange to his 18 million Instagram followers.

The rapper then accused Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people, saying, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me."

The posts were removed by Instagram's owner Meta, run by Mark Zuckerberg. After the firm's moderators stepped in, Kanye used Instagram to rant at Mark, "Look at this, Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram. You use to be my n****."

A Meta spokesperson told Mail Online at the time, "We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules." It was not been stated which rule Kanye has broken, but since the fallout from Kanye's 'WLM' controversy, he has used social media to attack figures including a contributing editor to Vogue, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family, and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Kanye stood his ground over his T-shirts in an interview given to Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired in two parts on October 6 and 7. The rapper said the shirt was a product of his "connection with God" and "energy" that he channels which is "just brilliance." The rapper also insisted his father Ray West found the WLM fallout "funny" despite him being an "educated ex-Black Panther."