 

Zoey Deutch's Los Angeles House Ransacked by Robbers

Zoey Deutch's Los Angeles House Ransacked by Robbers
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Not Okay' actress is reportedly shocked to find the door of her house in Los Angeles is broken and her valuable items are missing when returning home.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Not Okay" star Zoey Deutch is upset after burglars broke into her home and took more than $300,000 in money and jewellery. The 27-year-old actress - who plays Danni Sanders in the comedy-drama film - allegedly returned home to find a door broken.

According to Los Angeles Police Department sources who spoke to TMZ, her home was a mess. The break-in comes just two weeks after Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards' £3.5 million mansion - which she shares with her Liverpool pro footballer fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - was targeted by burglars.

A source said at the time "[Perrie and Alex] are now terrified for their safety. It's just the most violating thing - to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realised what was happening is so upsetting."

"The brazenness of doing it while they were in the house is terrifying, and obviously they're heartbroken that a lot of valuable items which meant a great deal to them - not just financially - have been taken. This is their dream home and they love their life there as a family."

  See also...

"Suddenly it feels tarnished, but they're determined to get on with their lives and obviously they'll take every necessary step to ensure they are totally secure in the future."

Cheshire Police said in a statement, "The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside."

What's more, in July, model Tamara Ecclestone offered a £6 million reward to get her stolen jewels back after she was targeted in a £26 million heist in 2019. She wrote on Instagram, "I would happily put up 25% of the value of anything that police are able to recover. I have waited long enough to get my stolen possessions back by conventional means."

"So now I am going to do what I wanted to do right from the beginning and go Mel Gibson-style from the movie 'Ransom'. If you are the source, you get the reward. It is that simple. With the total value of the burglary being £26m - that's a reward of up to £6m for anyone that can help me get back what is rightfully mine."

You can share this post!

Elon Musk Reaches Out to Kanye to Express Concerns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Matt LeBlanc Takes Sabbatical From Work and Enjoys It
Related Posts
Zoey Deutch Begs Director to Star in 'Zombieland' Threequel

Zoey Deutch Begs Director to Star in 'Zombieland' Threequel

Zoey Deutch Says Privilege Saves Her After She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Zoey Deutch Says Privilege Saves Her After She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Zoey Deutch Wants to Challenge Ed Sheeran to Pasta-Eating Contest

Zoey Deutch Wants to Challenge Ed Sheeran to Pasta-Eating Contest

Finds Out Why Zoey Deutch Considers Anxiety as Her Superpower

Finds Out Why Zoey Deutch Considers Anxiety as Her Superpower

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd