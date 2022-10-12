Photographer Shoved by Davante Adams Files Police Report Despite His Apology

Instagram Celebrity

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver is reportedly facing discipline from the NFL after pushing the photographer to the ground in the wake of his team's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs.

AceShowbiz - A photographer shoved by Davante Adams seemingly doesn't accept his apology. Although the NFL superstar has expressed his remorse for pushing him to the ground postgame, the man decided to file police reports against the athlete.

According to TMZ Sports, the man went to police at Arrowhead Stadium at around 10:30 PM on Monday, October 10, just moments after the incident. The man reportedly told authorities that he suffered injuries, which they believe were "non-life threatening" ones.

The guy, who was a freelancer working for ESPN's "Monday Night Football", was later admitted to the hospital. Detectives, meanwhile, "will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges" following the completion of the probe.

Davante shoved the man after the night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. The footballer, however, regretted his action. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," he said at his locker.

"So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me," he added. "I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver, who is reportedly facing discipline from the NFL, doubled down on his apology on Twitter. "Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this," he penned.