Rex Orange County Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Despite Being Charged With Six Counts

The 24-year-old English singer/songwriter, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, has been accused of assaulting a woman twice in the West End back on June 1.

AceShowbiz - Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, insisted that he is innocent. Despite being charged with six counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, the "Pluto Projector" singer denied the accusations.

For the record, Rex was accused of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1. According to The Sun, he continued assaulting the same woman on the following day, once in a taxi and three other times in his home in Notting Hill.

Rex denied the allegations when appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, October 10. He was released on unconditional bail and his trial was scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023.

"Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court," the 24-year-old's representative said in a statement. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings."

The report arrived after Rex canceled his tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. "I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned," he said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can," the English native continued. "Love from Alex."