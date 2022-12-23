 

Rex Orange County Breaks Silence After Having Sexual Assault Charges Against Him Dismissed

Rex Orange County Breaks Silence After Having Sexual Assault Charges Against Him Dismissed
Instagram
Celebrity

The British musician, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, says that he 'always denied these allegations and [is] grateful that the independent evidence has cleared [him] of any wrongdoing.'

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rex Orange County can now breathe a sigh of relief. All six charges of sexual assault against the "AMAZING" singer have reportedly been dismissed after an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Today, all charges against me have been dropped," the British musician said in a statement. "The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial."

"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing," he added. "I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind."

Rex went on to "clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated." He then explained, "I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault."

  Editors' Pick

"The only evidence against me was the individual's account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events," he further elaborated. "Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

"It's been a difficult time for everyone involved and I'd like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support," Rex, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, concluded.

Rex was accused of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1. According to The Sun, he continued assaulting the same woman on the following day, once in a taxi and three other times in his home in Notting Hill.

Rex first denied the allegations when appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on October 10. He was released on unconditional bail and his trial was supposed to begin on January 3, 2023.

You can share this post!

You might also like

T.I. Slapped With $77K Lawsuit for Allegedly Damaging a Rental Home

Al Roker Quits Twitter as He Needs to Take a Break Following Hospitalizations
Related Posts
Rex Orange County Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Despite Being Charged With Six Counts

Rex Orange County Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Despite Being Charged With Six Counts

Latest News
Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Megan Fox Spotted Shopping for Christmas With Her Kids and Machine Gun Kelly in Very Rare Outing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Megan Fox Spotted Shopping for Christmas With Her Kids and Machine Gun Kelly in Very Rare Outing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi