Rex Orange County Breaks Silence After Having Sexual Assault Charges Against Him Dismissed

The British musician, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, says that he 'always denied these allegations and [is] grateful that the independent evidence has cleared [him] of any wrongdoing.'

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rex Orange County can now breathe a sigh of relief. All six charges of sexual assault against the "AMAZING" singer have reportedly been dismissed after an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Today, all charges against me have been dropped," the British musician said in a statement. "The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial."

"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing," he added. "I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind."

Rex went on to "clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated." He then explained, "I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom. That led to six charges of sexual assault."

"The only evidence against me was the individual's account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events," he further elaborated. "Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me."

"It's been a difficult time for everyone involved and I'd like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support," Rex, whose real name is Alexander James O'Connor, concluded.

Rex was accused of assaulting a woman twice in the West End on June 1. According to The Sun, he continued assaulting the same woman on the following day, once in a taxi and three other times in his home in Notting Hill.

Rex first denied the allegations when appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London on October 10. He was released on unconditional bail and his trial was supposed to begin on January 3, 2023.

