Halle Bailey Shares Cute Video of Her and BF DDG to Celebrate His 25th Birthday

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey made sure her boyfriend DDG received more love on his latest milestone. As the rapper turned 25 on Monday, October 10, "The Little Mermaid" actress took to Instagram to share a cute video of the two throughout their relationship.



The clip, which was soundtracked with "Married Life" by Just Kids from Disney Pixar's "Up", showed the couple practicing what looks like a secret handshake while wearing coordinating dark grey outfits. The footage then cut to the pair laying down on the couch together.

As the video transitions, it showcased the couple enjoying an afternoon drive, smiling big while taking mirror selfies, and laughing while attending late-night concerts. There was also footage of the pair listening to music in each other's arms. In the caption, she gushed, "happy happy birthday @ddg [one red heart emoji] love you forever."

DDG confirmed his relationship with Halle in March. When Chloe x Halle member turned 22, he posted some photos of the two on Instagram and captioned the snaps, "On Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest [red love emoji] love you forever [pleading face and diamond emoji] @hallebailey."

The singer/actress herself has opened up about her romance with the emcee for the first time. While gracing the cover of Essence's September/October 2022 issue with her sister Chloe Bailey, she admitted that she had been "a fan" of the hip-hop star "for years" before they met.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle explained. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me - and the rest is history."

Asked if she is in love, Halle answered without any hesitation. "Yes. For sure I am," the Nettie depicter in "The Color Purple" raved.