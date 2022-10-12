 

Halle Bailey Shares Cute Video of Her and BF DDG to Celebrate His 25th Birthday

Halle Bailey Shares Cute Video of Her and BF DDG to Celebrate His 25th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The clip, which is soundtracked with "Married Life" by Just Kids from Disney Pixar's 'Up', shows the couple practicing what looks like a secret handshake while wearing coordinating dark grey outfits.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey made sure her boyfriend DDG received more love on his latest milestone. As the rapper turned 25 on Monday, October 10, "The Little Mermaid" actress took to Instagram to share a cute video of the two throughout their relationship.

The clip, which was soundtracked with "Married Life" by Just Kids from Disney Pixar's "Up", showed the couple practicing what looks like a secret handshake while wearing coordinating dark grey outfits. The footage then cut to the pair laying down on the couch together.

As the video transitions, it showcased the couple enjoying an afternoon drive, smiling big while taking mirror selfies, and laughing while attending late-night concerts. There was also footage of the pair listening to music in each other's arms. In the caption, she gushed, "happy happy birthday @ddg [one red heart emoji] love you forever."

  See also...

DDG confirmed his relationship with Halle in March. When Chloe x Halle member turned 22, he posted some photos of the two on Instagram and captioned the snaps, "On Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest [red love emoji] love you forever [pleading face and diamond emoji] @hallebailey."

The singer/actress herself has opened up about her romance with the emcee for the first time. While gracing the cover of Essence's September/October 2022 issue with her sister Chloe Bailey, she admitted that she had been "a fan" of the hip-hop star "for years" before they met.

"I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them," Halle explained. "I completely forgot about him. But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me - and the rest is history."

Asked if she is in love, Halle answered without any hesitation. "Yes. For sure I am," the Nettie depicter in "The Color Purple" raved.

You can share this post!

Rex Orange County Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Despite Being Charged With Six Counts

Photographer Shoved by Davante Adams Files Police Report Despite His Apology
Related Posts
Halle Admires Sister Chloe Bailey's 'Less Is More' Fashion Approach

Halle Admires Sister Chloe Bailey's 'Less Is More' Fashion Approach

Halle Bailey Gushes Over Supportive Family Following Backlash Over 'The Little Mermaid' Casting

Halle Bailey Gushes Over Supportive Family Following Backlash Over 'The Little Mermaid' Casting

Halle Bailey Laughs Off Breast Implants Rumors: 'God Gave Me These'

Halle Bailey Laughs Off Breast Implants Rumors: 'God Gave Me These'

DDG Vows to Love Halle Bailey 'Forever' as He Confirms Romance With Sweet Birthday Tribute

DDG Vows to Love Halle Bailey 'Forever' as He Confirms Romance With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd