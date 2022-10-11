 

Sean Penn's Mom Eileen Ryan Died at 94

Cover Images/Jen Lowery
The veteran actress, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, died on Sunday, October 9 just a week before what would have been her 95th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan sadly passed away at the age of 94. The actress, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, died on Sunday, October 9 just a week before what would have been her 95th birthday.

Confirming Eileen's passing was her representative Mara Buxbaum. Her oldest son Michael Penn also shared the devastating news on Twitter. Sharing a throwback photo of his late mom, Michael wrote, "We lost mom yesterday [hearbroken emoji]."

Having numerous acting credits under her belt, Eileen appeared in TV shows like "The Twilight Zone", "Bonanza", "Matlock", "Little House on the Prairie", "NYPD Blue", "ER" as well as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." She also starred as Marjorie Reed on "Grey's Anatomy".

Eileen's final role was in 2016's "Rules Don't Apply", in which she appeared alongside Warren Beatty, Lily Collins, Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick and Alden Ehrenreich. In the romance/drama movie, she portrayed the grandmother of Alden's character Frank Forbes.

