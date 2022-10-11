Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals

Music

When releasing the music video, the band reveals that they have teamed up with Crisis Text Line which provides 'free, text-based mental health support and crisis intervention throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, in English and Spanish.'

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Imagine Dragons has a new offering as they celebrated World Mental Health Day. On October 10, the pop rock band unleashed a black-and-white music video for their "5th studio album "Mercury - Acts 1 & 2" track, "I Don't Like Myself".



In the visuals, the group's vocalist Dan Reynolds can be seen walking down the street while singing about having a hard time loving and accepting himself. The video also features footage of the group's live performances.

"There are times when I don't like myself / I believe all the things that they say about me," Dan sings in the chorus. "I wanna love myself, just like everyone else/ But there are times when I don't like myself."

Offering more details about "I Don't Like Myself", Dan said, "I wrote this song at a very low point for me." He added, "I struggled quite a bit with self-love over the years. I was in a deep rut of depression and turned to music for refuge."

"I've since spent many years in therapy working on self-love," the singer continued. "I believe therapy is the reason I am still alive today. If it's ever a question of whether or not you should go to therapy. The answer is always yes. Stay alive."

Of the partnership, CEO of Crisis Text Line Dena Trujillo shared, "We're grateful to join forces with Imagine Dragons to bring awareness to the growing mental health crisis." Dena further elaborated, "Our research shows that music is the most frequently mentioned coping mechanism for young people in emotional distress."

" 'I Don't Like Myself' will bring comfort to many, as it embodies the hope and empathy that we all need at different times in our lives," the CEO noted. "Our volunteer Crisis Counselors are here 24/7 to provide free and confidential support to anyone in need - a crisis to you is a crisis to us."