See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has to disguise himself in public places sometimes. In a hilarious video that has since gone viral, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper went undercover to pick up his mom Connie Hatch at an airport.

In a funny clip that circulated on social media on Monday, October 10, the 39-year-old rapper, born Torence Ivy Hatch, could be seen wearing a fake knitted reggae cap with long dreadlocks. He also donned a pale yellow Givenchy knitted sweatshirt that he paired with black leather pants and white sneakers.

Boosie could be heard saying, "Mrs. Connie? Do you see Mrs. Connie? I'm looking for Mrs. Connie," with his bizarre accent. In the clip, he was seen putting a book's cover, with "Mrs. Connie" written on it, in front of his chest while looking around for his mom.

Many social media users found the clip funny, with many laughing at Boosie's failed attempt to go low-key. "He my fav person on the net fr [laughing with tears emoji]," one person commented after the footage was reposted by No Jumper on Instagram. A separate person chimed in, "How he staying low with designer and jewelry on [laughing with tears emojis]." A third quipped, "Drivers usually don't have on $5,000 outfits… but good try!"

"If there's one thing boosie can't do it's go undercover," someone else pointed out. Another Instagram user commented, "He look Jamaican but sound African lolllll." A different person said, "This n***a funny af," along with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

The hilarious footage went viral one day after Boosie was banned from Instagram. Expressing his disappointment, he slammed the photo-sharing app for deleting his account over a video he claimed he never posted.

"MARK [Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg] TOOK MY IG BECAUSE OF THE VIDEO WITH ME TALKING CRAZY TO THE COPS THAT I DIDNT EVEN POST," he tweeted on Sunday, October 9. "LOL THESE PEOPLE HATE ME."

Despite his claim that he never posted a video of him "talking crazy" to police officers, Boosie uploaded footage of him spitting some bars in front of the cops after he was pulled over for speeding in Georgia in late August.

"They got me pulled over again so I'm finna perform a concert in front of the police," he explained in the first clip. He then proceeded to taunt the Fairburn Police Department in the video. He performed two of his tracks, "Set It Off" and "F**k the Police."

Then in early September, Boosie got his Instagram banned. "Need my ig Back!! anybody got a contact on the Alien People?" he wrote via Twitter. In a following post, the "Bad Azz" artist announced that he made a brand new account, "Mamaheliveagain2.0 my new Ig !! them f**king Aliens got me again."